Puget Systems benchmarks are relied upon by many professionals and now the company announces it is launching a desktop application version of its renowned benchmarks. It’s called PugetBench for Creators.

The new desktop app from Puget Systems is designed to benchmark professional workloads in most common video editing, photography, VFX, and motion graphics applications.

Available for Windows and MacOS, with benchmarks for Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Photoshop at launch, PugetBench for Creators will receive updates, as Puget Systems will be releasing versions for Lightroom Classic, Davinci Resolve and Adobe After Effects in the first half of 2024. Details will be announced at that time. Beta versions of these benchmarks are currently available as plugins or stand-alone applications. Integration into the PugetBench for Creators application is coming soon!

PugetBench for Creators runs directly on the host application, instead of relying on artificial or synthetic workloads, to give the most real-world results possible. Users can rely on the PugetBench for Creators desktop app as a good way to ensure that systems are running as expected, with no abnormal showdowns or issues.

100% free for end users

With PugetBench, real-world workflows are broken down into their base aspects for detailed analysis. Testing in a standardized and repeatable manner allows users to see how their system compares to the latest available hardware overall and in specific tasks.

Alongside the PugetBench for Creators application, Puget Systems also announces the exit from beta for the Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Photoshop benchmarks with the release of the full 1.0 versions. This milestone assures users a stable and consistent benchmarking experience, promising testing and scoring consistency across future 1.x builds.

Puget Systems says that development of tests for new application features will continue in a separate beta track, with the main branch focusing on consistent scoring over time.

PugetBench benchmarks are focused on the most popular and common workflows used by professionals. They are also 100% free for end users, with a license only necessary for commercial use or advanced features like local logging and CLI support.

Commercial licenses are also available for larger organizations with multiple users. Follow the link for more information on PugetBench for Creators, how to download, and for pricing on commercial licenses.