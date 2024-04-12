Puget Systems announces the immediate availability of its new custom laptops for content creation at NAB 2024. Puget Systems will also participate in different talks and panel discussions at the event.

The Puget Mobile 17”, the newly-launched custom mobile workstation from Puget Systems is on show at NAB 2024, available for immediate customization for new customers.

Puget Systems demos the all new Puget Mobile 17” at NAB 2024, with the team from the company on hand at the National Association of Broadcasters Conference (NAB) in Las Vegas in its booth #SL2098 to showcase the newest addition to its custom systems solutions to NAB attendees for the first time.

Offering “The Power of a Desktop, the Mobility of a Laptop”, the all new Puget Mobile 17” features high-performance hardware with Intel’s Core i9 14900HX CPU and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile GPU, all built into a notebook chassis. The 17.3-inch QHD screen has a high 240Hz refresh rate and excellent color accuracy. This combination of high performance components makes the Puget Mobile 17” an ideal solution for content creators who demand performance, reliability, quality and ultra-smooth workflows in a mobile form factor.

Expansion of Puget Systems’ strategy

The Puget Mobile 17” debuted last February, during the HPA Tech Retreat, where it was shown at the Puget Systems booth in the Innovation Zone. The arrival of the new Puget Mobile 17” marks a significant expansion of Puget Systems’ strategy of providing broader, more comprehensive solutions for its customers’ workflow and performance requirements as they seek more flexible, reliable and powerful systems.

The new Puget Mobile 17” custom laptops are available for configuration for a wide range of applications now. Follow the link to learn more or to schedule time to meet with a Puget Systems consultant.

Puget Systems is also teaming up with Corridor Digital in the Puget booth to showcase Corridor’s ComfyUI demo, based on Stable Diffusion’s deep learning model capable of generating realistic images and art from text descriptions. During the hands-on demo, Puget Systems will enable booth visitors to simply draw an image with a Wacom tablet and then prompt the model to instantly generate an image. This demonstration highlights the power and optimization of Puget Workstations and their ability to easily handle the high system performance requirements of generative AI.

Puget Systems Talks and Panel Discussions

Puget Systems is also partnering with the NAB, as well as Asus, AMD and Vū to participate in high value discussions and presentations designed to raise awareness and educate audiences on the challenges and benefits of supporting high-end Virtual Production, GenAI, VFX and content creations workflows.

Virtually Everything, Presented by Vū (For Registered Guests) April 13th 10:45 am at Vū Studios, Las Vegas Generative AI Panel with Matt Bach, Alvin Renz from Vū, and AMD To register please visit here



Virtual Production Panel with Matt Bach and Alvin Renz, part of the ASUS ProArt Master Talks series April 15th at 3:00 pm ASUS Booth #C2934



Maximizing Creative Workflows with AMD Threadripper with Matt Bach April 16th at 1:30 pm AMD Booth #SL10036



Hardware Considerations for Local Generative AI with Matt Bach – part of the ASUS ProArt Master Talks series April 16th at 3:15PM ASUS Booth #C2934



All panel discussions and presentations are available to all NAB attendees with show floor access, while the Virtual Everything Presented by Vū event is by invitation only.

Follow the link for more information on Puget Systems presence at NAB 2024.