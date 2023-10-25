Puget Systems partners with Vū to demonstrate, at NAB New York, Vū One, a newly-launched, accessible turnkey Virtual Production solution for content creators.

During the NAB New York show at the Javits Center in New York City, a Vū One media server powered by Puget Systems shows an affordable solution for sophisticated Virtual Production workflows.

Puget Systems is teaming up with Vū (www.vu.network) at NAB NY to demonstrate Vū’s newly launched turn-key, accessible virtual production platform, Vū One. ‘Powered by Puget Systems,’ Vū One delivers an interoperable set of creative and collaborative software tools and tightly-integrated hardware for virtual productions in a single, integrated solution.

Last month, Puget Systems announced that they had been selected by Vū as its exclusive media server provider because of Puget Systems’ unique qualification and expertise in designing and building complex, high-performance systems specifically designed for demanding virtual production environments.

The team from Puget Systems will be on hand at NAB NY at its booth #742 to demonstrate Vū One Powered by Puget Systems. In the demo, attendees will see one of the major features of Vū One – the ability to remotely connect with, and manage, a virtual production stage from a different location. In this case, the Puget Systems Media Server will be connected live to a Vū studio in Orlando, Florida.

The media server at the heart of this new virtual production innovation is designed with AMD Threadripper PRO processors, offering a high number of cores for extremely fast light baking and shader compiling, while NVIDIA’s RTX A-series graphics cards offer high 3D performance combined with plenty of VRAM. Dual GPUs are supported, along with optional NVLink and Quadro Sync add-ons. Key specs include:

AMD Threadripper PRO WRX80 EATX

Motherboard: Asus Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI (AMD WRX80 EATX)

CPU: AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975 WX 3.6GHz (Up To 4.5GHz Turbo) 32 Core 280W

RAM: 256GB DDR4-3200 REG ECC (8x32GB)

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Open Air

Hard Drive: Samsung 870 EVO 2TB SATA3 2.5 Inch SSD

This configuration is specially designed for Vū One and optimized for the most complex virtual production workflows and environments.

Best CPU and GPU for Virtual Production

Puget Systems recently completed its highly sought-after Puget Labs Recommended Systems for Virtual Production report. In this detailed report, technicians from Puget Labs detail key data that studio executives and virtual production artists need to discern the optimal hardware configurations required for complex, real-time, processing intensive virtual production environments – everything from recommendations on what CPU and GPU is best for virtual production, to application-specific recommendations based on users’ needs for motion capture, green screen or LED wall volume applications.

Understanding the demands of each of these platforms at the component level is critical in designing workstations for optimal virtual production system performance. Follow the link to review the detailed recommendations included in the Puget Systems Recommended Systems report.