Puget Systems returns to NAB NY in 2024 with a deep-dive demonstration of world building for filmmaking in Unreal Engine, featuring School of Motion’s short film “Metal Heart”.

Puget Systems will demonstrate at NAB NY solutions for motion capture workflow, creating VFX, color grading, motion design, and sound design as well as useful tips and tricks in both Unreal Engine and After Effects.

Puget Systems announced it is returning to NAB NY next week at the Jacob Javitz Center in New York City to demonstrate its latest high-performance custom workstations optimized for high-end VFX and world-building in Unreal Engine. The company also partners with Vū in sponsorship of its second Virtually Everything Summit, demonstrating the power of Puget Systems’ tech expertise for Virtual Production.

In their booth #761 on the show floor, the team from Puget Systems will provide an in-person demonstration of how to manage the workflows for creating complex visual effects and 3D elements using Unreal Engine. During the demo, Puget Systems will walk attendees through the motion capture workflow, creating VFX, color grading, motion design, and sound design as well as useful tips and tricks in both Unreal Engine and After Effects.

BTS of short film Metal Heart

The team from Puget Systems is also partnering with School of Motion to present a demonstration and BTS explanation of how to leverage the power of Puget Systems workstations optimized for Unreal Engine to create School of Motion’s recent short film, Metal Heart.

Metal Heart is an interesting example of modern animation creation. Yes, the author does use a Puget Systems computer to create the film, but that’s just part of the story: a year ago, director/animator Aharon Rabinowitz did not know how to use Unreal, but after a 6-hour course Unreal Engine for 3D Artists, his Unreal journey took a direction, and 365 days later he completed Metal Heart, an animated short film. That’s a real-world example of how Unreal works and how Puget Systems helps creators to achieve their goals.

Puget Systems also announced it is partnering with Vū, a creative technology company for next generation content and home to the largest network of virtual studios, as a sponsor of the Vū Virtually Everything Summit during NAB NY week. During the event, Puget Systems will join AMD and Vū in leading a special breakout session entitled “Inside the Tech,” in which attendees will be led through a guided tour – and deep explanation – of the technologies that power an LED volume, as well as provide an understanding of how these technologies can be optimized in real world environments.

Virtually Everything Summit

The Virtually Everything Summit is a high value event with discussions and presentations designed to raise awareness and educate audiences on the challenges and benefits of supporting high-end Virtual Production, GenAI, VFX and content creations workflows and taking place on Monday, October 8 at Media Pro Production Studio in New York City.

Puget Systems is in partnership with Vū for the design and development of custom Vū branded workstations specifically designed and spec’d for complex high-end virtual production workflows. The Vū virtual production workstation is ideally suited to running a LED wall for virtual production with Unreal Engine.

During NAB NY next week, Puget Systems will be featuring the latest high-performance workstation technology specifically designed for VFX, 3D modeling and world building in Unreal Engine with the GPU power required to power such performance-demanding workflows as needed for creating immersive content like Metal Heart. Key specs built into the Puget Systems Ryzen X670E workstation include:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X 4.3GHz 16 Core

RAM: 32GB Kingston DDR5-5600 RAM

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation 48GB PCI

Storage (Primary): Kingston KC3000 1TB Gen4 M.2 SSD

Storage (Secondary): Kingston KC3000 2TB Gen4 M.2 SSD

Puget Systems custom workstations for Unreal Engine are available for configuration for a wide range of VFX, 3D modeling and Unreal Engine workflows. Follow the link for more information on Puget Systems’ presence at NAB NY 2024.