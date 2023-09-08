The Virtual Production media server systems for Vu One designed by Puget Systems use AMD Threadripper PRO processors and NVIDIA’s RTX A-series graphics cards.

Puget Systems partners with Vu Technologies to power newly-launched, accessible turnkey Virtual Production solution for content creators: Vu One.

As ProVideo Coalition revealed, Vu Technologies unveiled this week its Vu One, an ‘all-in-one’ studio that makes Virtual Production accessible to all creatives regardless of budget and technical experience. Vu One combines the best capabilities of world-class virtual production studios into a single, easy-to-configure platform controlled by software from a mobile device you hold in your hand. Yes, that’s how simple it is, according to Vu. The company says its “innovative all-in-one studio redefines storytelling possibilities for businesses and creators, taking you from idea to the screen instantly.”

Vu One is designed to increase the efficiency – and affordability – of virtual production workflows for production studios, filmmakers, ad agencies, corporate marketing departments and content creators of any skill level. This innovative and comprehensive new turn-key virtual production system combines integrated hardware – a scalable LED volume, PTZ camera, audio system and a Puget Systems media server – with powerful virtual production software applications such as virtual environment generation, project management, remote collaboration, access to vast libraries of pre-built virtual environments, full studio recording capabilities, all of which leverage a Generative AI Orchestrator throughout the platform.

AMD Threadripper and NVIDIA RTX

The Vu One media server powered by Puget Systems, which is the exclusive provider, delivers, according to the company, best-in-class performance to power affordable new integrated platform of hardware and software solutions for sophisticated virtual production workflows.

Vu selected Puget Systems as its exclusive media server provider because of Puget Systems’ unique qualification and expertise in designing and building complex, high-performance systems specifically designed for demanding virtual production environments.

Designed with AMD Threadripper PRO processors, Puget Systems virtual production media server systems for Vu One offer a high number of cores for extremely fast light baking and shader compiling, while NVIDIA’s RTX A-series graphics cards offer high 3D performance combined with plenty of VRAM. Dual GPUs are supported, along with optional NVLink and Quadro Sync add-ons. Key specs include:

AMD Threadripper PRO WRX80 EATX

Motherboard: Asus Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI (AMD WRX80 EATX)

CPU: AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975 WX 3.6GHz (Up To 4.5GHz Turbo) 32 Core 280W

RAM: 256GB DDR4-3200 REG ECC (8x32GB)

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Open Air

Hard Drive: Samsung 870 EVO 2TB SATA3 2.5 Inch SSD

This configuration is specially designed for Vu One and optimized for the most complex virtual production workflows and environments.