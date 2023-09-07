The complex technology and the significant investment associated with Virtual Production are no longer a problem, according to Vu, as the company announces Vu One.

Vu Technologies unveils Vu One, an ‘all-in-one’ studio that makes Virtual Production accessible to all creatives regardless of budget and technical experience.

Vu One combines the best capabilities of world-class virtual production studios into a single, easy-to-configure platform controlled by software from a mobile device you hold in your hand. Yes, that’s how simple it is, according to Vu. The company says its “innovative all-in-one studio redefines storytelling possibilities for businesses and creators, taking you from idea to the screen instantly.”

According to Vu Technologies, North America’s largest network of virtual studios, this groundbreaking, multipurpose ‘all-in-one’ studio makes virtual production accessible to all creatives regardless of budget and technical experience. Vu One makes virtual production simple, efficient and more affordable than ever before.

Virtual Production, which uses technology to seamlessly join the digital and physical worlds in real-time, has reshaped how content is created and consumed. However, the complex technology and the significant investment required for owning and operating such studios have confined their access to a select few. Vu One solves this problem by making virtual production more attainable.

Vu One unlocks the doors of virtual production

Vu One’s turn-key solution condenses the power of virtual production into one straightforward, cost-effective system and combines the best hardware technologies with the latest creative software and tools. Powered by Virtual Studio, a suite of innovative tools including the Vu.ai generative content workflow, this all-in-one system instantly takes you from idea to the screen.

Jonathan Davila, President and Co-Founder at Vu Technologies, stated: “With Vu One, advanced production technologies are now available for everyone. Whether you’re a small production company, an educator or a corporate marketing department, it’s never been easier to make content faster, cheaper and better.”

Added CEO of Vu Technologies, Tim Moore: “Vu One unlocks the doors of virtual production for all visionaries seeking to bring their concepts to life. Vu One is a transformational force, reshaping how creators manifest their visions into awe-inspiring realities.”

Integrated virtual production software suite

Whether crafting narratives, simulating intricate environments, or designing immersive experiences, Vu One empowers storytellers of all backgrounds, including corporations, organizations, agencies, marketers, educators, designers, inventors, and more.

According to Vu Technologies, Vu One combines the best capabilities of world-class virtual production studios into a single, easy-to-configure platform controlled by software from a mobile device you hold in your hand. It operates seamlessly on a streamlined technology stack, regardless of screen size or setup, and comes integrated with five essential components: display, audio, tracking, media server and content management. Boasting a range of display options, Vu One sizes start at 16 ft x 9 ft to an expansive 45ft x 16ft.

And while the hardware is state-of-the-art, the real game-changer with Vu One is the software platform powering it. Running off of Virtual Studio by Vu, this comprehensive, integrated virtual production software suite includes innovative tools such as Scene Forge, Remote VP and Vu.ai, along with industry-leading applications like Unreal Engine, Volinga, Storia.ai, and more. Virtual Studio also includes a robust marketplace of 3D and 2D assets, all “Certified for Virtual Production” and optimized to run on Vu One.

2D and 3D options

Here is some more information, shared by the company, about the system:

Vu One starts at an affordable $5,600 per month for the base model. A complete system can be purchased outright for as low as $249k and comes with both 2D and 3D options including a media server powered by Puget Systems. Vu One configuration options include:

Vu One: A complete cinematic solution for high resolution images and video playback

Vu One + 3D: Upgraded render engine for 3D virtual environments (Unreal Engine) with camera tracking

Vu One Custom: Integration to an existing infrastructure and sizing of the LED wall to fit your space

Pre-orders for Vu One are now open, secured by a refundable deposit of $1,000. Shipping commences in Q4 2023.