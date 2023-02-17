At HPA Tech Retreat 2023 attendees will have a chance to see Vū ‘s newest technologies and get a grasp of the company’s long-term strategy of studio automation and remote operation.

Vū teams up with Puget Systems at HPA Tech Retreat to demonstrate new software innovations designed to control a network of studios remotely.

Bringing together a world-class roster of leaders in engineering, technology, creativity and business to explore and experience the most compelling topics around the creation, management, and dissemination of content, the HPA Tech Retreat is unique among tech events. Ideas are rigorously explored and debated – not just during onstage presentations, but continuously throughout the event, from breakfast roundtables through to nightcaps. ProVideo Coalition has revealed some of the technologies that will be on display at the event, and as the date approaches, we reveal what one more company has prepared, as Vū teams up with Puget Systems to demonstrate new software innovations designed to control a network of studios remotely.

These innovations reinforce Vū’s long-term strategy of studio automation and remote operation. In fact, at the HPA Tech Retreat Vū will debut an early preview of its newest software innovations designed to remotely control a network of virtual production studios and discuss its strategy for creating global networks of truly virtualized studio suites for its clients.

Puget Systems, a company that specializes in high performance custom built computers, and Vū have been engaged in a collaborative effort to drive standardization of virtual production hardware for the industry, and early last year, the two companies entered into an agreement in which Vū named Puget Systems as the exclusive workstations provider for all Vū Studios facilities across the country.

Since that agreement, Vū has standardized on Puget Systems workstations for both their artist and render node needs. With the new announcement, Vū is again teaming up with Puget Systems in the Innovation Zone at HPA Tech Retreat to demonstrate Vū’s new software offerings related to the remote control of truly virtualized studios, reflecting what has been reinforced as a significant need in the industry.

Space designed for learning and discovery

The Innovation Zone is the place to go to discover new and innovative technologies being demonstrated by companies. It’s, as the organizers note, a “space designed for learning and discovery”, an area to which HPA invites individuals and companies to share new and innovative technology with the participants of the HPA Tech Retreat. The space for the 2023 edition was sold out early on, a clear indication of the industry returning to “normal” after the pandemic.

Leveraging its own distributed talent, Vū is uniquely positioned to offer remote studio services to its owned and operated studios, and is currently beta testing their remote studio management software with several key partner studios. Its distributed pipeline allows for access for remote studios to talent across the world; all that is required is a stable internet connection.

The 2023 edition of Hollywood Professional Association Tech Retreat happens February 20-23, and one key question will be asked during the event: The Future is Coming, Will You and Your Company Be A Part of It?

Follow the link for more information on Vū’s presence at the HPA Tech Retreat, or for the information on the conference itself.