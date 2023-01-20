ZEISS Cinematography will once again join the annual Hollywood Professional Association Tech Retreat in Palm Springs this February, where AI will be discussed from multiple perspectives.

Next edition of HPA Tech Retreat will be the place to be to find the paths open to the industry going forward, and to discover innovative solutions as those presented by ZEISS Cinematography.

The 2023 edition of Hollywood Professional Association Tech Retreat happens February 20-23, and one key question will be asked during the event: The Future is Coming, Will You and Your Company Be A Part of It?

Those seeking an answer should attend the 2023 HPA Tech Retreat TR-X session on Monday February 20th, 2023, where participants will all work together to answer this and many other questions. As the organizers state, “Most of us didn’t see the chaos, challenges and opportunities of the pandemic as part of our future a few years ago. What else might we be missing, that’s just around the corner, for our Media & Entertainment industry and for our own personal careers? While no one can accurately predict everything that is on the horizon, we’re doing our best to assemble an all-star group to look into their crystal balls and help us to best prepare ourselves, and our companies, for what’s ahead over the next 5-10 years.”

“What changes are in store for production, post-production, broadcast, streaming, entertainment, sports, gaming, esports, and other areas of our industry that we need to be prepared, as best we can be,”, continue the organizers, “that will be a part of new workflows and solutions that will become part of our everyday lives? What new types of personnel and creative and technical positions will be included in that landscape? The sugar-coated spoon is gone and the medicine is now going down raw, is that working for you?”

Lots of AI and ZEISS’s CinCraft Mapper

Besides the intense conference, which will include AI topics as “Designing and Implementing AI and Immersive Experiences (AR/MxR/VR) Successfully into Media & Entertainment”, “People and AI/ML – How Machines Will Help Connect Us Together” and “The People vs. AI and ML – Positioning Yourself to Succeed” or talks like the one dedicated to “The Future of Production, from the Creative Perspective”, attendees will have an area of innovation where companies can demonstrate their products.

ZEISS Cinematography will be present at the event to exhibit and speak. In their HPA Innovation Zone booth, the team will demonstrate the CinCraft Mapper metadata application, the natural extension of XD technology premiered by ZEISS last May. CinCraft Mapper provides frame-accurate lens distortion and shading data, enabling VFX artists to achieve a cinematic result that is realistic and precise, without relying on a lens grid. In addition visitors can also check out ZEISS Supreme Prime, Supreme Prime Radiance, Cinema Zoom and CP.3 cine lenses.

ZEISS will appear on the mainstage as host of Thursday’s Seminar “Integrating Lens Metadata into a Virtual Production Workflow,” led by Snehal Patel. In addition to his position as Head of Cinema Sales for ZEISS Cinematography, he also helms SMPTE’s subcommittee on Essential Camera/Lens Metadata for VFX and Virtual Production. With a filmmaking background and extensive experience ushering in new technology, Patel will cover the ins and outs of lens metadata capture to the virtual production pipeline.

Learn more about the “Integrating Lens Metadata into a Virtual Production Workflow” Seminar at: https://hpaonline.com/event/2023-hpa-tech-retreat/?tab=schedule