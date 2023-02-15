At this year’s HPA Tech Retreat iZone, 6P Color Inc. will demonstrate the latest advancements in color processing and display technology.

Designed to offer an unprecedented viewing experience by providing nearly full spectrum color to displays, 6P Color’s Full Color Range (FCR) system will premiere at HPA Tech Retreat.

A Texas based color science technology company with expertise in digital imaging processing and human visual perception, 6P Color are showing tech demos of their groundbreaking new Color technology at HPA. 6P Color specializes in technology to expand current color gamuts, leveraging patented color processing and transport algorithms to enable expanded primary systems and hardware, including digital displays.

6P Color’s Full Color Range technology began as a research project at Baylor University and is now implemented in LED walls and employed by top colorists in Hollywood. 6P Color is pioneering the future of digital images, equipping creatives with more tools to craft their stories, and providing audiences with unparalleled visual experiences. At the HPA Tech Retreat, for the first time, visitors can experience 6P Color’s Full Color Range (FCR) system designed to offer an unprecedented viewing experience by providing nearly full spectrum color to displays including monitors, LED walls, and digital projectors.

The company says that “FCR is an end-to-end color system starting with captured or generated scene data from a camera or CG render. The system processes and transports all captured or created colors to displays using established tools, formats, and standards. Much of the color information processed and transported by the FCR system is beyond the boundaries of traditional RGB color gamuts. To show these colors, displays are being exhibited with primaries beyond RGB. The result is an ultra-wide color gamut offering a new frontier of aesthetic and creative possibility, with applications spanning filmmaking, live production, gaming, and medical imaging.”

FCR is a game-changer for filmmakers

While standard RGB P3 displays reproduce just 45 percent of visible colors, 6P Color’s 81” demonstration display shows over 75 percent. 6P invites HPA’s discerning attendees to ask questions and offer feedback on these innovations. Attendees will experience content captured by standard cameras and processed via the proprietary FCR Yxy pipeline with the application of an additional Cyan primary. Other color primaries are in lab development.

FCR is already at work. It is currently being used by select colorists in Hollywood with a full creative DaVinci Resolve System employing today’s most accepted workflow and standards. According to top Colorist, Cullen Kelly, “FCR is a game-changer for filmmakers. It provides the ability to reproduce more original scene colors than previously possible, while at the same time offering wider creative possibility in the color grade. Adoption of this system is inevitable: the only question is how well creatives will utilize this exciting new tool.”

The 2023 edition of Hollywood Professional Association Tech Retreat happens February 20-23, and one key question will be asked during the event: The Future is Coming, Will You and Your Company Be A Part of It?

Following HPA, a series of screenings, Enabling Digital Color Without Limits will demonstrate this new advance. Contact Rachel Jobin at [email protected] for information about demos, and other details.