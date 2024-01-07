As CES 2024 approaches, GEEKOM is gearing up to showcase its latest innovations at the event, and among the expected surprises is a Mini PC featuring a discrete graphics card.

Boasting a powerful AMD Ryzen 8940H CPU, and an AMD RX 7600M XT discrete graphics card, the GEEKOM APro8 Max is poised to set new standards in performance and visual capabilities.

Renowned as the Green Mini PC global leader, GEEKOM is debuting at CES 2024, ready to showcase its latest innovations. With two decades of industry expertise, GEEKOM has consistently delivered high-quality, environmentally friendly Mini PCs, establishing itself as the go-to brand for reliable computing solutions.

A Mini PC is a compact, mid-range, and budget-friendly computer device. It typically includes all the basic components of a computer, such as a processor, memory, and hard drive, but its size is significantly smaller than traditional desktops and laptops, making it portable and space-saving. Due to their small size and high cost-performance ratio, Mini PCs have been widely used in various fields such as homes, offices, and education. Many well-known computer brands, such as Apple, Dell, and Lenovo, have launched their own Mini PC products, further promoting the development of the Mini PC market.

Mini PCs are designed to be compact and take up less desk space compared to traditional desktops. This makes them an ideal choice for businesses or homes with limited space, as they can be easily placed on a small desk or shelf, are energy efficient and a cost-effective solution. A Mini PC can also be a good option for a support machine that deals with all the tasks not needing a powerful computer with discrete graphics.

New Intel GPU offers up to 90% performance boost

Besides exhibiting its already diversified lineup of Mini PCs, GEEKOM has also promised to release a few exciting new products at CES 2024. Many of these computers are ideal if you need a second PC but there are also solutions that can be used for anything from gaming to video creation.

One of the new machines to be shown at CES 2024 is the IT14 Pro. The 0.7L mini PC will feature up to an Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7-155H processor, with dual-channel DDR5-5600 RAM and dual SSDs. Built on the all new 4nm process, the Ultra 7 chip is 20% faster compared to last generation’s Intel Core i7-1360P in terms of CPU multi-core performance, delivering ample oomph for even the most demanding productivity tasks.

The IT14 Pro also includes the new Intel Arc i-GPU, that offers up to 90% performance boost over the Intel Iris Xe Graphics eligible i-GPU found in previous generations of Intel Core chips, allowing you to experience more efficient work and play. Furthermore, the GEEKOM IT14 Pro comes with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with dedicated AI acceleration support, which will fundamentally change how you interact with your mini PC. While specific details about storage, memory configurations and price have not been revealed, the IT14 Pro is expected to hit the market in early 2024.

GEEKOM will also launch a CES 2024 the world’s first mini PC with an AMD Hawk Point Ryzen 8040 chip, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to diverse, powerful computing solutions. The A8Max is available in two processor options: Ryzen 7 8840HS and Ryzen 9 8940HS. Both SoCs have incorporated an NPU dedicated to AI, their Zen 4 CPU cores and Radeon 780M i-GPU are also optimized for AI workloads.

Enhance your experiences in video editing

GEEKOM also plans to reveal a new mini PC designed for gaming enthusiasts… which video editors can use too! Boasting a powerful AMD Ryzen 8940H CPU, and an AMD RX 7600M XT discrete graphics card, the APro8 Max is, according to the company, “a true beast!”; the AMD RX 7600M XT GPU is basically on par with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (for laptop) in terms of gaming performance, enabling you to run the most graphics-intensive AAA titles at medium to high quality settings.

The AMD SmartShift technology included dynamically shifts power between the Ryzen 8940H processor and the RX 7600M XT GPU. GEEKOM adds that “not only will it enhance your experiences in gaming, video editing and 3D rendering on the APro8 Max, but it will also handily improve the mini PC’s power efficiency.”

The highly anticipated unveiling of a Mini PC featuring a discrete graphics card raises expectations, as this innovation is poised to set new standards in performance and visual capabilities. For professionals who need to move around a lot and need to carry their gear with them, these new solutions may be a welcome option to consider.