Unveiled at CES 2024, the LG CineBeam Q projector is intended for seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor settings, and caters to users seeking entertainment experiences free from constraints of location.

LG Electronics (LG) is set for the global launch of the LG CineBeam Q (model HU710PB). The LG CineBeam Q will be available for pre-orders from March 18 with exclusive benefits which may vary by country. The global release will begin in South Korea this month and will roll out in other markets, including US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Spain, France, UK, several countries in Asia and the Gulf region from April. Furthermore, the innovative projector aims for further expansion into additional countries.

Unveiled at CES 2024, the LG CineBeam Q projector is designed to complement users’ lifestyles, offering maximum portability with its compact design featuring a 360-degree rotatable handle. Intended for seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor settings, the CineBeam Q caters to users seeking elevated entertainment experiences free from constraints of location. It should be noted that the projector operates solely through external power sources and does not feature a built-in battery. It necessitates connection to a power cord or external battery. Also, the model requires space suitable for projection such as walls, ceilings and similar surfaces.

4K UHD up to 120 inches

The company says that the LG CineBeam Q provides flexibility for effortless content consumption anytime, anywhere. Whether used as an educational aid for families or a movie screen for social gatherings, the versatile lifestyle companion integrates into any room or outdoor area. When not in use, the CineBeam Q projector acts as a chic interior accessory, complementing any space with its minimal design. Additionally, users can activate the Light Drawing function to enhance the ambiance of a space with captivating digital images. This image-mapping feature projects images onto the wall, elevating the room with tranquil mood lighting.

Although one of the smallest projectors available, the LG CineBeam Q is a powerful performer that refuses to compromise outstanding picture quality, and is capable of projecting 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution images measuring up to 120 inches. Equipped with an RGB laser light source and LG’s cutting-edge image refining technologies, the new model delivers exceptionally clear, sharp pictures boasting a 450,000:1 contrast ratio and 154 percent coverage (overall) of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The color accuracy of the CineBeam Qube means movies and other content are displayed just as their creators intended, with rich colors and deep blacks that add depth and vibrancy to every scene.

The CineBeam Q projector boasts versatile and convenient features that effectively solve portability issues associated with conventional projectors, which can be a hassle to set up and move around. Equipped with Auto Screen Adjustment, the auto-focus feature optimizes image placement and size, creating an immersive viewing experience in any space, while eliminating the inconvenience of the setup process. One note to keep in mind: if the distance from the screen exceeds 2 meters or the angle of placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.

A truly unique projector

Further enhanced by the latest version of the intuitive LG webOS platform, viewers can watch all their favorite shows with seamless access to popular streaming services (available when the device is connected to Internet or Wi-Fi network) like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube. Additionally, it allows users to effortlessly share content from their smart devices via AirPlay 2 and Miracast. Available, as you might have guessed, when the device is connected to Internet or Wi-Fi network.

“The LG CineBeam Q stands out as a truly unique projector, not only for its exceptional picture quality and impressive visuals but also for its ability to seamlessly blend into any home environment as a stunning art piece,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “Content lovers will be delighted by the portability of the projector lineup, which delivers unparalleled cinematic viewing experiences anytime, anywhere.”