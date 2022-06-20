Monitors come in varied sizes and prices, but now they also come in different shapes, thanks to LG’s new LG DualUp monitor and with a completely glare free display, thanks to Samsung’s ViewFinity S8.

Featuring a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, the LG DualUp monitor promises to free your desk, while the Samsung ViewFinity S8 is the world’s first UL verified glare free ‘Matte Display’.

Two things the new LG and Samsung monitors have in common: both are designed with content creators and professionals in mind, and both where on display at CES 2022. With its unique 16:18 aspect ratio, the LG DualUp monitor is a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, and so is the Samsung World’s First UL verified Glare Free ‘Matte Display’. One third thing in common: both are available from June, although exact launch schedules may vary by region.

LG Electronics USA recently announced pricing and availability of the new 28-inch LG DualUp Monitor (28MQ780), a first-of-its-kind display within the monitor market. It features a Nano IPS display with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio that frees up one’s desk without giving up the screen space of a double monitor. LG’s DualUp monitor is available for purchase now at LG.com and select LG-authorized dealers for a retail price of $699.

The LG DualUp monitor is a product that revolutionizes the way creators and developers work, combining stacked dual monitors to create a single one. LG says that “the innovative Square Double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution monitor offers the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays and has a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance, making it a multitasking powerhouse. It offers peerless picture quality, powerful performance, customizability, and most of all convenience.”

DualUp with Ergo Stand

LG notes that “the monitor’s Nano IPS panel also enhances the visual experience for work and entertainment by making color expressions more accurate and richer. Users can enjoy HDR content on this monitor with the DCI-P3 98% color gamut that delivers detailed, accurate, and vibrant color expression. HDR delivers a more dramatic, dynamic, and immersive visual experience.”

LG’s ultra-adjustable Ergo stand, which saves space as it clamps securely to most desks and tables, helps to elevate user comfort and boost productivity, when using the LG DualUp monitor. The Ergo Stand has evolved from the previous stand and includes enhanced tilting, swiveling, and extracting features. The wide range of positions it provides allows users to customize the height, angle, and depth of the monitor to the most ergonomic position for their body.

The DualUp supports USB Type-C with up to 90W power delivery, allowing users to seamlessly connect to external devices, charge a laptop and more. Additionally, through its multiport for HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0, users can connect multiple devices at once. LG claims that “the DualUp monitor supports 7Wx2ch stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio, delivering realistic sound effects and powerful audio. The speaker delivers massive bass that can boost the quality of what users watch, play, and create, and can maximize space usability for creators and developers.”

World’s first Glare Free monitor

The other monitor that comes from CES 2022 to the market this June is from Samsung’s ViewFinity S8, a high resolution monitor specialized for creative professionals including content creators, graphic designers and more. ViewFinity, a portmanteau of “View” and “Infinity” is the new name for Samsung’s high resolution monitor lineup, meaning ‘The Value of Infinite Viewing Experience’, and showcases Samsung’s ambition to establish a new benchmark for high resolution monitors.

The Samsung ViewFinity S8 is introduced as the world’s first UL verified Glare Free monitor. LG says that “Matte Display is applied on the top of the panel, reducing light reflection even when not using a monitor hood to provide a distraction-free working environment.” The effect is enhanced by the wide viewing angle allowing users to see images clearly from any angle. The ViewFinity S8 earned the CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category in recognition of Samsung’s ongoing efforts to deliver considerable benefits to its customers. For those curious about the “glare free” certification, UL, LLC is a global safety certification company operating the standards for safety, security, sustainability.

The ViewFinity S8 is also an ecological monitor, as Samsung has developed and applied a new material, made with repurposed ocean-bound plastics, to reduce marine waste and minimize the environmental footprint while using more recycled plastics to produce its display products than it did in 2021. Samsung’s Eco Savings Plus technology also reduces pixel brightness in sections of an image with black pixels for up to a 10% reduction in power consumption. In fact, ViewFinity S8 is TCO Certified for its product design based on specific social and environmental responsibility requirements, as its product lifecycle also contributes to the circular economy.

An all-in-one dock for home and office

The ViewFinity S8 only needs a single USB Type-C cable to enable display signals, 10Gbps data transfers, fast internet speeds via an Ethernet connection and fast charging with up to 90W power. It can be used as an all-in-one dock for desktops or laptops for simplified workstations at home or the office. The VESA-compatible design maximizes space efficiency, allowing users to adjust, tilt, swivel and pivot the monitor into the perfect ergonomic position. Furthermore, the ViewFinity S8 offers certification from TÜV Rheinland for Intelligent Eye Care, Adaptive Picture for optimized quality in any viewing environment, Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free technology.

The ViewFinity monitors include the newly released models and nine other products with QHD or higher resolution — 2022 models (S80PB, S61B) and 2021 models (S95UA, S80UA, S80A, S70A, S65UA, S60UA, S60A). Samsung’s new high resolution monitor, ViewFinity S8, will be available globally from the end of June, with launch schedules varying by region.