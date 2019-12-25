A monitor line up with professional-level performance, picture quality and speed and laptops for editing 4K video on-the-go are some of the products LG takes to CES 2020 in January.

LG Electronics is back with its newest gram laptop computer series, and all the new models will be on display at CES 2020, in Las Vegas, from January 7-10, 2020. The the LG gram 17 (model 17Z90N), LG gram 15 (model 15Z90N), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90N) and 14-inch LG gram 2-in-1 (model 14T90N) are designed, according to LG, “to set a new standard for portable computing and will satisfy the needs of the most demanding users. The 2020 lineup of LG gram laptops stick to the company’s winning formula – lightweight, compact, long battery life – while adding even more performance.”

At the heart of the new series is the 10th Generation Intel Core processor with Iris Plus graphics and up to 24GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory. With double the graphics processing power of last year’s models, adds LG, “content creators will love having the speed and power to edit 4K video on-the-go and users will marvel at how smooth games can be with Iris Plus built-in.”

20 hours of worktime

Redesigned for 2020, the new lineup delivers more features and a minimalist design for a seamless, premium look. What’s more important, though, the new LG gram 15 and LG gram 14 continue the brand’s legacy of providing long usage times for less charging and more convenience. LG’s laptops are industry benchmarks in its ability to fit a 15-inch display in a 14-inch body and a 14-inch screen in a chassis designed for a 13.3-inch computer. The model 14T90N, LG’s ultra-portable convertible laptop, a LG gram 2-in-1, returns this year with greater functionality and the addition of Thunderbolt 3, with the ability to deliver more than 20 hours of worktime in a package that tips the scale at only 1,145 grams.

The 17Z90N and 15Z90N also offer a larger 80Wh battery, so users can enjoy hours and hours of use away from an outlet with no sacrifice in portability. The new LG grams also come with Wi-Fi 6 ensuring enhanced wireless connectivity, better efficiency and lower battery consumption. The new LG grams feature Mega Cooling System to keep the devices running cool and quiet under all usage scenarios.

For users needing looking for maximum productivity in a portable form factor, the flagship LG gram 17, a CES 2020 Innovation Award winner, represents the ideal solution. The expansive 17-inch Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array (WQXGA) IPS display delivers highly detailed images with incredibly precise colors. The device’s 16:10 display provides more room to work when editing videos, photos and documents.

Meeting the needs of professionals

Visitors to LG’s CES 2020 booth (#11100, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center) will be able to experience first-hand the power, performance, and portability LG’s newest gram offerings. The company will also show at the event the new generation of Ultra monitors. A leading innovator in the premium monitor segment, LG’s 2020 UltraFine, UltraGear and UltraWide models have been honored as CES Innovation Award winners.

The 2020 CES Innovation Award-winning 32-inch UltraFine “Ergo” 4K UHD monitor (model 32UN880) brings together the three key elements of image fidelity, ergonomic design and USB-C One Cable solution for a monitor that delivers unbeatable performance, user comfort and a cleaner desk setup at home or at the office. The UltraFine 4K UHD Display Ergo inherits, according to LG, “ the stunning picture quality the UltraFine series is renowned for and more than meets the needs of most professionals thanks to its ability to produce high resolution images with excellent detail, color reproduction and color accuracy.”

Advanced arm-type stand

Developed for working professionals and anyone who spends a significant amount of time at a desk, the monitor features an ergonomically advanced arm-type stand with a high degree of adjustability that enables users to create perfectly customized workstations. The LG Ergo stand can extend outward or positioned close to the wall, moved up to eye-level or lowered to the desk. It can even swivel to face the opposite direction for convenient sharing of information with an office colleague. The Ergo monitor can be positioned at the perfect height, distance and angle for a far more comfortable and more sustainable user experience.

This unit’s USB-C One Cable solution provides 4K imaging, fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single, convenient cable. The LG Ergo also replaces the conventional monitor stand-base with a desk clamp to free up more room, while the One Click mount-system makes setting up the display a quick and simple affair.

A 38-inch curved monitor

Although designed with gamers in mind, the 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD monitor (model 27GN950), another CES Innovation Award winner, offers hardware calibration to maximize the ability of LG’s IPS technology to realize precise color reproduction. A single DisplayPort cable provides support for VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology for virtually lossless performance when handling 4K UHD images in 10-bit color at 144Hz. In addition to delivering rich, vivid pictures and remarkable speed, VESA DSC is HDR compatible and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, offering variable rate refresh and adaptive sync technology.

The 38-inch Curved UltraWide QHD+ monitor (model 38WN95C), LG’s newest solution in widescreen monitors, is another CES Innovation Award winner, a curved 3,840 x 1,600 model that features a 1ms Nano IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is validated as NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible. Designed for users who need extra working space, the monitor features Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, making it a great addition to any workstation.

LG’s newest UltraWide has three times the screen real estate of a 16:9 Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) monitor and its Nano IPS display covers 98 percent of the DCI P3 color space for incredibly natural and realistic images. Certified as VESA DisplayHDR 600, “the monitor delivers a truly dynamic HDR experience on its mammoth 38-inch display”, says LG Electronics.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now