Not much news related to photography or video at CES 2024, but Panasonic had a lens to show, the brand new LUMIX S 100mm F2.8 MACRO (S-E100) lens based on the L-Mount system standard.

Panasonic announces its newest S series lens at CES 2024, and it comes with a title: the LUMIX S-E100 is the world’s smallest and lightest medium-telephoto fixed focal length macro lens.

Compact and lightweight to match the camera body, says Panasonic, the LUMIX S 100mm F2.8 MACRO (S-E100) lens joins the LUMIX S Series lineup which is designed to address the demand for accessible yet professional grade photography gear. With the introduction of this lens, Panasonic creates another category of “world’s first”, this time for… The World’s Smallest and Lightest Medium-Telephoto Fixed Focal Length Macro Lens. That’s a long title!

With a new optical design and a newly developed Dual Phase linear motor, the S-E100 gets its title because it weighs approximately 298 grams and is extremely compact. Despite its size it boasts, Panasonic claims, “high resolution, stunning bokeh unique to macro lenses, excellent depth in expression, and fast focusing in a chassis matched to our existing F/1.8 series of lenses. At the same time, its compact nature ensures excellent mobility outdoors and in other shooting locations.”

In addition to close proximity photography, the S-E100 also produces, Panasonic adds, “impressive portraits and images unique to medium-telephoto lenses, with support for fast autofocusing and bright F/2.8 aperture.”

Video is also an area where this lens will excel. Panasonic says that “following increased demand for video capabilities, the S-E100 produces high-quality video content through silent operation with optically corrected focus breathing. This is due to the newly developed linear focus motor and micro-step aperture control. These features allow for smooth exposure change and the ability to choose between linear or nonlinear focus ring settings.”

The goal, the company admits, is simple: by providing cutting edge, improved performance and mobility for camera enthusiasts and professionals, LUMIX aims to create a new digital mirrorless camera market.

Here are the main features of the new LUMIX S 100mm F2.8 MACRO (S-E100) lens, as shared by Panasonic:

A more compact structure thanks to an optical design, featuring a new Double Focus System, three aspherical lenses and a newly developed Dual Phase Linear Motor with a new actuator.

Suitable for use in a wide range of situations due to its excellent mobility, whether it’s close proximity photography, natural photos and portraits, or faster paced action, unique to medium-telephoto lenses.

High Resolution and Outstanding Photographic Performance

Boasts high resolution and elaborate photographic performance in every area, from the center of the image to its edges.

Captures every detail of the subject while creating bokeh unique to medium-telephoto macro lenses.

Optimal Video Functionality for Video Production

Offers silent operation thanks to a newly developed Dual Phase Linear Motor.

Suppresses focus breathing, in which the angle of view changes, caused by movements in the focus position.

Fast Autofocus performance for expanded capabilities

Newly developed Dual Phase Linear Autofocus motor enables speed and precision for faster action tracking in both Photo and Video uses.

Ultra-High precision manual focus sensor allows for unparalleled manual focus precision, even when working at 1:1 macro.

Unified Design and rendering

Designed to match our exiting F/1.8 series of lenses, the S-E100 allows photographers and videographers to maintain a unified experience from 18mm – 100mm with matched size, filter threads, and similar weight.

Image renders has been tuned within this series of lenses to produce unified color regardless of which lens is used.

The LUMIX S-E100 lens will be available at valued channel partners at the end of January 2024 for $999.99 MSRP.