Other World Computing demonstrated three new cutting-edge Thunderbolt 5 devices at CES and announced a new ThunderBlade Portable Storage Line with increased RAID 5 performance.

Offering data transfer rates of up to 80Gbps, Thunderbolt 5 devices will revolutionize the way users approach their work. OWC demonstrated it at CES 2024. There is also a new ThunderBlade X8 to discover.

While you’ll have to wait for OWC’s new Thunderbolt 5 solutions until later this summer, the new ThunderBlade X8 – which is Thunderbolt 3 – is already available. This new model redefines the fastest shuttle and edit RAID SSD in the universe for creative professionals.

Already considered the best production drive on the planet, the new ThunderBlade X8 propels performance to new heights with up to 2949MB/s real-world speed and up to 16% higher capacity and efficiency in RAID 5. According to OWC, “ThunderBlade continues to set the bar for what is possible in the realm of production drives, enabling users to seamlessly handle data-intensive tasks and elevate their creative output to unprecedented levels.”

Constructed for fast-paced environments where time is money, ThunderBlade ensures your projects outpace your deadlines. ThunderBlade effortlessly navigates through uncompressed, high-bandwidth content streams, delivering unmatched speed and reliability. Designed for mobility and featuring an integrated fin-designed cooling system, ThunderBlade is at home on set, in the edit suite, or traveling comfortably between shoots in its ballistic hard-shell case.

Increased Raid 5 performance

The unmatched quality and performance do not end with cutting-edge hardware. Before a ThunderBlade is delivered, it undergoes rigorous multi-hour “burn-in” performance certification to ensure it arrives in pristine condition and is ready to begin work immediately.

“OWC set a new standard for external drive capabilities with the original ThunderBlade, with groundbreaking speeds, reliability, and rugged transportability,” said OWC Founder and CEO Larry O’Connor. “The latest ThunderBlade builds upon this legacy, enhancing performance, total usable storage, and even ruggedness further empowering creative professionals to accomplish more with rock solid data protection.”

The new ThunderBlade model with increased Raid 5 performance and expanded capacity is available in 8TB, 16TB, or 32TB capacities with prices starting at $1,749.99.

Other World Computing also demonstrated, at CES 2024, three new cutting-edge Thunderbolt 5 devices – two state-of-the-art multiport docks and a bus-powered portable storage solution – all powered by the latest Thunderbolt technology from Intel.

New Thunderbolt 5 devices

These new products leverage the innovations of Thunderbolt 5 technology from Intel. Users benefit from double the bandwidth for connected devices, achieving data transfer rates of up to 80Gbps. OWC adds that “enhanced by Bandwidth Boost, display possibilities expand up to 120Gbps, providing ample bandwidth to stream to multiple 8K displays or three 4K displays running at 144Hz. Thunderbolt 5 also delivers up to 240W of available charging power to connect devices—all through a single, flippable, reversible cable.”

“Thunderbolt 5 will provide creators and gamers the industry leading performance and capability for connecting PCs to accessories that they demand,” said Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation. “The innovative new docking and storage solutions displayed by OWC at CES showcase how Thunderbolt 5 will revolutionize the way users approach their work.”