The most powerful RAID tool on the planet just got better, says OWC to introduce SoftRAID 8, a groundbreaking new software release that redefines RAID management for Mac and Windows environments.

Quickly accessing data with the right safeguards is a difficult balance. Whether it is enhancing multimedia production workflows, protecting critical business files, or ensuring uninterrupted access to valuable data, OWC’s SoftRAID is the ideal solution to manage RAID arrays.

Setting a new standard for reliability, speed and data safeguards, the new SoftRAID 8 implements the latest performance technology unleashing remarkable speeds on a RAID system. Simply connect the drive array, format the preferred RAID level, and experience the breakneck speeds first-hand. RAID management has never been this powerful and easy to use, according to Other World Computing.

SoftRAID 8 introduces two simplified tiers, Standard and Premium, that provide essential data access, integrity, and updates:

SoftRAID Standard, a new free version, enables full access to RAID volumes, guaranteeing seamless full read/write data access. It provides the capability to rebuild and replace drives in the event of failure, ensuring continuous Additionally, SoftRAID Standard provides access to the most recent updates and upgrades, offering a comprehensive toolkit for efficient RAID volume management across OS versions.

SoftRAID Premium, a new paid subscription tier, is set apart from other RAID solutions with the unparalleled protection and support. With the Premium tier, you will gain the ability to create ultra-fast volumes and benefit from enhanced data integrity through the SoftRAID Monitor. This monitoring tool consistently evaluates RAID performance, providing timely notifications via email about potential issues. This proactive approach enables data protection long before problems arise, sometimes with months of anticipation. Another key benefit of the Premium tier is access to OWC’s support team to assist with troubleshooting volumes and critical disk health notifications.

“SoftRAID 8 is a game-changer, pushing the boundaries of RAID management with unparalleled efficiency and speed. It’s not just an upgrade; it’s a revolution in how we approach and enhance data security across Mac and Windows environments. With new RAID levels, boosted performance, and proactive health monitoring, SoftRAID 8 cements itself as the most powerful RAID tool on the planet,” said OWC Founder and CEO Larry O’Connor.

What is New with SoftRAID 8:

Performance: Up to 26000 MB/s with 4X the efficiency on macOS, up to 50% faster PCIe RAID 4, 5 write speed on Apple silicon machines, and up to 175% faster RAID 5 speeds on Windows.

Predict Failure to Prevent Failure: Enhanced health checks on flash arrays with expanded NVMe SMART monitoring within SoftRAID Monitor in addition to HDD / SDD monitoring.

Windows Enhancements: Windows adds support for RAID 4, APFS volumes, and SMART monitoring over USB.

Email Notifications: Receive rich email notifications with health reports and direct escalation to OWC Support.

Future-Ready: SoftRAID now supports USB4 on both macOS and Windows, ensuring your RAID management is prepared for the next-generation USB arrays.

“I prefer to be behind the camera when working. So, avoiding unnecessary time waiting behind the computer for my files and data is a win,” said Nick Cahill, award-winning filmmaker and outdoor photographer. “I would say the performance of SoftRAID helps get me back behind the camera.”

SoftRAID 8 is the culmination of OWC‘s commitment to providing the most advanced RAID management solution across platforms. SoftRAID Standard and Premium are available via the OWC Software store. Standard is a free download and Premium can be purchased for $149.99 for the first year and $79.99/year thereafter. Additional seats and upgrades from previous version are also available. An active subscription is required to maintain SoftRAID Premium’s features.

SoftRAID Premium offers a free 30-day trial, with access to all SoftRAID Premium features – disk checking, monitoring, and easy volume creation.