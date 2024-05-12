In advance of the company’s exhibit at the NAB Show, OWC introduced a new card for video and photography professionals who shoot with Sony Alpha, FX, and FR7 cameras. The card is now available.

Other World Computing is now shipping its Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards, first announced at NAB 2024, a perfect solution for the professional filmmaker or extreme action photographer.

Tested under the most aggressive camera settings to ensure delivery of the highest reliability and performance so professionals can securely store and access irreplaceable content, the new Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards from Other World Computing are now available on Macsales.com at $319.99 for 480GB and $519.99 for 960GB. USB4 Atlas CFexpress 4.0 Type B readers are also available at a starting price of $79.99 on macsales.com.

Leading with the point of capture, the high-performance VPG200-certified Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A memory cards are designed to address the performance demands of video and photography professionals who shoot with Sony Alpha, FX, and FR7 cameras. With real-world 1850MB/s read and 1700MB/s write speeds and VPG200 certification to work with all Sony camera settings, these Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards are perfect for the professional filmmaker or extreme action photographer.

Atlas Pro Type A cards can reduce ingestion time

These new Type A cards are designed for creators who want to benefit from the maximum performance their Sony cameras can offer such as 8K video, Pro-slow motion (up to 240 fps) or Pro-high resolution burst RAW photography. Consistent performance allows these cards to flawlessly capture high-volume, high-bitrate shots without a moment of delay.

Using CFexpress 4.0 technology, these Atlas Pro Type A cards can reduce ingestion time by 2x or more compared to CFexpress 2.0 cards and by 6x or more vs SD cards. With the included Type A-to-Type B adapter, the best performance from these cards can be realized with Atlas USB4 CFexpress 4.0 Type B readers.

“With the CFA 4.0 specifications, industry-leading VPG200 certification, along with the rigorous testing and manufacturing standards of OWC, these Atlas CFexpress Type A memory cards will unlock access to the highest quality capture settings enabling SONY shooters to reap the benefits of high-speed and reliability,” said Larry O’Connor, Other World Computing Founder, and CEO. “These cards also benefit from the capability to be upgraded and monitored with our Innergize software, which provides the peace of mind that one’s vision will be captured reliably.”

Other World Computing’s Innergize software is integral to the ecosystem built for OWC Atlas memory cards and readers. Innergize checks the health of an Atlas card to ensure it is reliable to use and then cleans and restores performance to ensure there are zero dropped frames when shooting video or continuous burst photos. Atlas owners can then upgrade their firmware in the field to take advantage of the latest card improvements and ensure OWC cards and readers will perform optimally with their cameras.