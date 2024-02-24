Over four times faster data transfers compared to USB 3.2 (10Gb/s) memory card readers makes the new Atlas USB4 CFexpress 4.0 Type B card reader from OWC essential if you want to save time.

While conventional USB-C (10Gb/s) readers are fast, users of the OWC Atlas USB4 CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card Reader are, according to OWC, “in for a transformative experience, witnessing time savings that not only redefine work processes but also freeing up more time for other passions and projects.”

The Atlas USB4 CFexpress Type B card reader can slash minutes from transfers, and when paired with OWC Atlas CFA 4.0 memory cards, users can achieve real-world transfer speeds of over 3300MB/s which translates into valuable time savings in managing data and backing it up during, or after, a shoot.

Transfer Time Examples:

Types of Files OWC Atlas USB4 CFexpress Type B Reader OWC Atlas FXR CFexpress Reader USB 3.2 (10Gb/s) Reader 15,000 RAW 45 Megapixel images and 15,000 JPEG images with Canon R5C (approx. 1.02TB) 6min 19sec 11min 45 sec 25min 11sec 68 mins of 6K Blackmagic BRAW video in Q0 compression at 30fps from BMPCC 6K Pro (approx. 1.02TB) 5min 38sec 10min 46sec 24min 23sec 23 minutes of 8K N-RAW HQ video at 60fps with Nikon Z9 (approx. 1.02TB) 5min 51sec 11min 02sec 24min 10sec

OWC says that the Atlas USB4 CFexpress 4.0 Type B card reader benchmarked speeds of 3346MB/s (read) and 2676MB/s (write) based on testing with OWC Atlas Ultra CFexpress 2TB card connected through a Thunderbolt 4 port on a Dell XPS 13 Evo Intel i5 4.4GHz and 8GB RAM, in Windows 11 Pro using CrystalDiskMark (1GB file size). Performance will vary depending on host hardware, software, usage, and media cards used.

According to Other World Computing, “the compact design of the Atlas USB4 card reader makes it an ideal travel companion, able to seamlessly fit into any camera bag. The sturdy aluminum enclosure houses cutting-edge technology like a highly effective new heat sink to prevent thermal throttling and ensure fast, reliable transfers and an innovative Innergize switch enabling users to fully leverage the capabilities of OWC Innergize software while it can boost USB 3.2 transfer rates by over 30% compared to previous generation of USB 3.2 products.”

“Our Atlas series of professional photography and videographer tools continue to break down barriers and address challenges creative professionals face, namely, critical time savings,” said OWC Founder and CEO, Larry O’Connor. “We have implemented a unique switch that will allow this reader to interface with various computers and in all instances still allow the user to benefit from the OWC Innergize software.”

The Atlas USB4 CFexpress card reader is also extremely compatible, supporting both CFexpress 4.0 Type B and 2.0 Type B cards at their maximum speed capabilities. It seamlessly works with USB4, USB 3, and Thunderbolt 4 and 3 on Mac, Windows, and Linux computers. Additionally, it is designed to work with iPads, iPhones, and Chromebooks.

Atlas – A Complete Ecosystem for Creators

OWC has built the most comprehensive assortment of hardware and software solutions to support anyone through the creative process from Capture to Completion. The OWC Atlas ecosystem is the first step of the process to ensure photographers/videographers have the tools they need to get their vision from camera to audience.

OWC’s Innergize software is an integral part of the ecosystem built for OWC Atlas memory cards and readers. Innergize first checks the health of an Atlas card to ensure it is reliable to use, and then cleans and restores performance so there will be zero dropped frames when shooting video or continuous burst photos. Atlas owners can then upgrade their firmware in the field to take advantage of the latest card improvements and ensure OWC cards and readers will perform optimally with their cameras.

Atlas USB4 CFexpress Type B memory card reader is available for pre-order now starting at $99.99 on Macsales.com.