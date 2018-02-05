Everything you need to know about REDCODE RAW

REDCODE RAW is the key advance that made digital 4K video capture a reality, according to RED. Now, the company demonstrates why the proprietary file format plays a critical role in 8K.

By Jose Antunes February 05, 2018 News, Post Production, Production

Everything you want to know about REDCODE RAW

RED Tech is back, with a new video sharing the possibilities of REDCODE RAW and how, ays RED, the codec becomes more efficient as the resolution increases.

The technology REDCODE is what makes it possible to have efficient, manageable file sizes while maintaining image quality and flexibility. REDCODE RAW is a the key advance that made digital 4K video capture a reality. The proprietary file format efficiently encodes image data in a way that maximizes post production capabilities. Its efficiency helps content creators achieve increased image quality and smaller file sizes when capturing data-rich, high-resolution images.

Now that RED cameras are capable of capturing 8K resolution, REDCODE plays a critical role in managing the massive amounts of information contained in such ultra-detailed imagery. The codec becomes more efficient as the resolution increases, empowering productions that choose to use REDCODE RAW to save even more time and money as they are able to better manage their footage. The codec, says RED, will save time and money for shooters,

The new video at RED TECH covers the benefits of RED cameras recording in RAW and the advantages of using the technology REDCODE. The codec allows for non-destructive editing and stores the original material without modifying or requiring a duplicate copy of the material. This makes grading fully reversible, maximizes image quality, and reduces storage requirements.

According to RED, here are the top 5 benefits of using REDCODE RAW:

  1. RED cameras record RAW data to maximize image fidelity and post-production flexibility.
  2. REDCODE RAW provides tunable file sizes for superior image quality and lower storage requirements than ProRes or other codecs.
  3. Enables a RAW workflow with non-destructive editing which is fully supported by all the major post-production software packages such as Adobe, Apple, Avid, Resolve, etc.
  4. Because the files are RAW, additional metadata is available, giving us a window into how the image was shot.
  5. No other camera has this capability.

The video explains the essential aspects of the technology, but RED promises to share further details about how creatives can capture the most vivid colors, the highest levels of dynamic range, and achieve the best picture quality using the flexible and efficient REDCODE RAW file format.


Profile Picture

Jose Antunes

Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers and magazines between 1979 and 2009.

Responsible, in that period, for the launch or edition of multiple magazines in Portugal, covering Photography, Video, Computer Games, Aviation, Nature & Wildlife, he is also the author of four printed books, three guides about Photography and one about Virtual Worlds, and a series of eBooks about Photography.

As a technical translator, worked with Kodak (Portugal), back in the eighties and nineties, for whom he created a professional newsletter. Worked also as a translator for different companies, in the areas of video games and photography.

Internationally, past and present clients on the editorial side include Neowin, WorldStart, Pixiq, Manfrotto School of Xcellence, Photo Tuts+, Pro Photo Coalition, Pro Video Coalition and UAV News. As a translator, Kodak and Canon are companies he has worked with. Works now for a specific client in the area of photography, translating and revising technical texts, from English and Spanish to Portuguese.

