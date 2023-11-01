With more than 600 learning lessons, three days of innovation and a look into next-generation content development, the Autodesk University is back for the 2023 edition.

Autodesk University 2023: The Design and Make Conference takes place November 13-15 in Las Vegas, and the company invites artists and visionaries to attend with free digital pass.

For three decades, the Autodesk University (AU) has been at the heart of Design and Make industries. It brings together innovators in architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, to share ideas, advance industry practices, and explore opportunities for the future. The 2023 edition of the AU is back: Autodesk University 2023: The Design and Make Conference takes place November 13-15 in Las Vegas.

The conference brings together innovators in AEC, manufacturing, media, and entertainment to learn new skills and get inspired to make a better world with Autodesk software. Artists and media and entertainment professionals can now register for and tune into AU with a free digital pass, which will give access to some of the sessions.

With hundreds of classes spread across three days, the M&E focused virtual event promises more than just a cursory view of today’s top trends. From deep dives into emerging technology to technical classes for mastering cutting-edge techniques, attending AU virtually offers you, Autodesk says, the opportunity to:

Extend your knowledge beyond an individual craft. Participate in classes that enhance proficiency in tools like Maya and 3ds Max to transfer skills across industries.

Delve into the world of AI, its transformative impact on the industry, and learn how studios are embracing it to expedite creative workflows.

Get inspired by Autodesk’s vision for the future of media and entertainment and be among the first to learn about Autodesk Flow, and exciting new features in an era of tech innovation where open standards, cloud-based workflows and platform-based production pipelines are the norm.

Participate in live portfolio reviews and gain practical insights and advice from industry leaders.

Gain access to exclusive on-demand content; revisit favorite sessions to reinforce learnings and stay current with emerging trends.

Discover how Autodesk Design & Make software is enabling creatives to tell compelling stories, including a session from guest speaker Nick Cannon, CTO, Walt Disney Animation Studios, who will cover how the company is adopting new technologies to delight generations with 100 years of storytelling.

Then tune into the AU General Session and the M&E Industry Forum for the latest updates on Design & Make including Flow, the new cloud platform for media and entertainment teams. Don’t miss the Next Frontier of Film & TV Production session featuring Artists Equity, The Mill, and Mikros Animation for a window into next-generation content development.

Follow the link for more information about Autodesk University 2023, and to register for a free digital pass.