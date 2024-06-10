With the development of the new RF-S7.8mm F4 STM Dual Lens Canon claims to be the first camera manufacturer to introduce a dedicated, interchangeable lens that enables pro users to capture stunning spatial video to experience on Apple Vision Pro.

Canon introduced the RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens for APS-C cameras, which will be available this June, but the company announced it is developing a lens for its popular EOS R7 (also compatible with the lens mentioned above) that will enable “users to capture life’s most precious moments in spatial video, and then relive those memories on Apple Vision Pro.”

Canon is the first – as of June 10, 2024 – camera manufacturer to introduce a dedicated, interchangeable lens that enables pro users to capture stunning spatial video to experience on Apple Vision Pro. The RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens will, be available later this fall, the company says.

According to Canon, “with the RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens, videographers can record gorgeous spatial video even in the most challenging lighting conditions. After capturing video with the interchangeable lens, the EOS VR Utility app transforms the video captured from the camera to spatial video, which viewers can enjoy on Apple Vision Pro.”

Canon’s EOS VR System

The RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens features a field angle that is similar to a person’s field of view, which enables videographers to naturally capture memorable moments. The lens is also equipped with a high-speed autofocus mechanism, so users of all levels can record amazing spatial video. Although Apple does not use the term VR when it refers to its headset, the fact is that it is a VR headset… or else Canon would not mention its own EOS VR System when announcing the new lens. Here is what Canon says about its technology for VR capture:

Canon launched the EOS VR System for capturing immersive and VR video in 2021, and since then has met the needs for video production in diverse fields including entertainment, tourism, and education. The EOS VR System features dual lenses and utilizes the left and right lenses to produce beautiful content with incredible depth and dimension. To streamline the video production workflow, the light entering from the respective lenses is recorded on a single CMOS sensor, which eliminates the need for camera position adjustments or synchronization prior to shooting, or the need for piecing together footage after filming.

The RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens is, the company says, “the latest example of how Canon is continuing to meet the creative needs of pro users who strive to produce stunning immersive video as they explore new ways of storytelling.”