The first VR lens from Canon, the RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye now has company, although for the APS-C format, as Canon announces a more affordable lens for Virtual Reality creation.

With a suggested price of $1,099.00, the new Canon RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens offers a solution to the growing demand for more affordable and accessible tools in the VR market.

Canon has announced the new RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens, bringing ease, affordability and quality for social media creators interested in exploring VR content creation. The RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens is compatible with the EOS R7 camera and will be available in June 2024. As usual, a firmware update is required for EOS R7 camera’s compatibility with the RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens.

Launched a couple of years after the introduction of Canon’s first lens for VR, the new RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens aims to make VR content creation with a mirrorless camera more accessible and efficient than ever. Engineered to empower creators of all types, this lens offers, Canon claims, “a perfect balance between clarity and usability for vlog-style VR creation.”

Virtually hassle-free VR production

Canon says that “this APS-C stereoscopic VR lens’ ability to achieve a 144º wide-angle view and utilize equidistant projection makes it ideally suited for every day, virtually hassle-free VR production. Also designed for versatility, this lens permits multiple methods of camera handling, from handholding, mounting on a gimbal, or tripod-mounting. Canon’s available EOS VR Utility software (separately available with a paid subscription) is designed for a smooth editing process.”

“The RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens offers a solution to the growing demand for more affordable and accessible tools in the VR market,” said Brian Mahar, senior vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Whether you’re a social creator looking to expand your content into VR, or a filmmaker interested in making the jump from 2D to 3D content, this lens enables creators of all levels to comfortably explore VR content creation and generate amazing content.”

Get to know the RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens:

One-shot AF and Left/Right focus Adjustment with Focus ring, helping to create effortless and precise shooting in virtually any environment.

An Air Sphere Coating (ASC) is a first for Canon non-L Series lenses and helps to minimize ghosting and facilitate pristine image quality.

Rear filter holder that accommodates both 30.5mm screw-on filters and sheet-type filters, i.e. gelatin or polyester filters.

The Canon RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens is scheduled to be available in June 2024 for an estimated retail price of $1,099.00.