Samsung’s upcoming XR headset will have the capability to run all current Android mobile applications. Additionally, there are numerous applications specifically designed for Android XR in development, and Adobe’s Photoshop is probably one of them.

On March 3, Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 kicked off in Barcelona. The event is the stage where Samsung solidifies its mobile AI leadership, from Galaxy AI to software-centric networks. Star of the show, in a “you can look but do not touch” display, Samsung’s first-ever Android extended reality (XR) headset, Project Moohan, attracted attentions, as it did during the Unpacked event, Samsung’s introduction of the new S25 series, where the device debuted.

Crowds gathered at MWC to catch a glimpse of Project Moohan Samsung’s first-ever Android extended reality (XR) headset, which will leverage multimodal AI technology to enable more natural and conversation-like interactions.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 is the first non-Samsung event where the headset is shown, and it is one of the highlights at the company’s booth in Barcelona. Although a lot is yet not known about the device, Samsung says it offers “a glimpse into the future of AI-powered extended reality. By integrating multimodal AI with advanced XR capabilities, this ground-breaking device marks a significant step toward more context-aware and personalized experiences that enhance everyday life in incredibly immersive ways.”

First revealed in February 2023, when Google, Samsung and Qualcomm announced that they would co-develop an XR device, the Project Moohan headset uses a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor, a more powerful version of the chip in Quest 3 and Quest 3S, to power the displays that boast an impressive 3,000 DPI resolution, significantly outperforming the Meta Quest 3’s 1,200 DPI, according to some sources.

All Android mobile apps will work with Moohan

As we noted before, besides being the first Android XR headset, Project Moohan (or simply Moohan) is compatible with OpenXR, meaning it can be used as a wireless PCVR solution, as it will be able to run Virtual Desktop, the most popular software for wireless experiences on headsets as the Quest, HTC Vive or Pico 4. In fact, Guy Godin, developer of Virtual Desktop, revealed to website UploadVR that bringing his native OpenXR app to Android XR “took only a few hours and the basics just worked out of the box”, adding this: ”Personally I think it’s refreshing to work with a platform that wants to collaborate with developers rather than one who tries to block and copy us. Grateful to have more options for consumers in the near future and I’m very excited to bring the best PC streaming solution to Android XR.”

The latest news, published by TheElec, suggest that Samsung’s Moohan will use Sony’s 1.3-inch OLEDoS display with 3,800 pixels per inch (ppi), a higher resolution than Apple Vision Pro’s display (also made by Sony), which is 1.42-inch in size with a resolution of 3,391 ppi. The website also notes that “Apple is also preparing to launch a budget model XR headset” as “Vision Pro’s high price tag had been considered a barrier to mass adoption. Lack of contents is also posing a challenge.”

Samsung’s Moohan will be available later in 2025, with a suggested price under $1000, which will make it one of the most affordable high-end XR headsets, competing with the upcoming Play For Dream, which already announced it aims to sue Android XR as well, meaning these could be the first Android XR headsets to reach the market.

In terms of software, there is a lot of content already available, according to Google, all existing Android mobile apps will work on Android XR. Many of those apps will be available through Google’s Play Store, which started to make references to XR headsets back in October 2024… preparing for what’s ahead. Apps designed for large tablet screens, a group that includes many of the best Android apps in different categories will work well in the XR headsets, but Google is working to create a vibrant ecosystem of developers and device makers for Android XR, building on the foundation that brought Android to billions.

Adobe’s Creative Suite can run on Moohan

At the end of 2024 Google announced its Android XR SDK Developer preview, and said that “by supporting tools like ARCore, Android Studio, Jetpack Compose, Unity, and OpenXR from the beginning, developers can easily start building apps and games for upcoming Android XR devices. For Qualcomm partners like Lynx, Sony and XREAL, we are opening a path for the development of a wide array of Android XR devices to meet the diverse needs of people and businesses. And, we are continuing to collaborate with Magic Leap on XR technology and future products with AR and AI.”

One of the companies mentioned in early information about Android XR and Project Moohan is Adobe. The website XR Today notes, in a piece of news, that “Moohan already has some key business partnerships in place. Adobe’s creative suite integration suggests strong potential for design and creative work, while partnerships with companies like MLB demonstrate its enterprise capabilities.”

While it will be possible to run Adobe’s Creative Suite directly in the Moohan headset using a software like Virtual Desktop, which allows for the creation of multiple virtual high-resolution screens, the recent announcement by Adobe that it will have a new Photoshop for Android version later this year suggests that the new app may be launched when Project Moohan hits the market. The app is now available for iPhone.

According to Adobe, “the new mobile app is designed from the ground up to welcome a new generation of image and design enthusiasts to the limitless potential of Photoshop in an easy-to-use mobile interface. Photoshop’s new app brings existing customers more flexibility with the ability to make edits anywhere, access their work on the go, capture ideas or dive into personal projects – all in the palm of their hands. The next generation of creators, as well as experienced creative professionals who want to make unique digital art on mobile, can now get started with Photoshop faster and easier than ever before.

It will be an interesting experience to use the app viewing it through the high-resolution screens used for the Moohan XR headset, which in fact is being designed to be a tool for content creators, from Virtual Production to post production. For now, though, Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset is a “don’t touch” device attracting attention at every event where it is displayed. NAB 2025 may be the next…