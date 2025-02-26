Offering twice the read and write speeds compared to its predecessor, the new Samsung 9100 PRO and 9100 PRO with Heatsink deliver a new benchmark for reliable storage.

Featuring blazing fast speeds and even more storage capacities, the 9100 PRO and 9100 PRO with Heatsink SSDs are designed to deliver next-gen performance – offering the ultimate storage solution for your digital life. The drives will offer up to 8TB of capacity, providing even more storage than ever before to make every task seamless – from 8K video editing and AI projects to gaming and data analysis.

One important note before we continue: the 8TB version will only be available in the second half of 2025. For now, the 9100 PRO SSD will be available starting this March in the 1TB (MSRP: $199.99), 2TB (MSRP: $299.99) and 4TB (MSRP: $549.99) capacities. Similarly, the 9100 PRO with Heatsink will be available in capacities including 1TB (MSRP: $219.99), 2TB (MSRP: $319.99) and 4TB (MSRP: $569.99).

The 9100 PRO SSD boasts lightning-fast PCIe 5.0, enabling the drive to achieve up to 14,800/13,400 MB/s sequential read/write speeds – moving data twice as fast as the previous generation. Plus, with random read/write speeds of up to 2,200K/2,600K IOPS, you can tackle massive files or access your favorite games and apps faster than ever before.

More storage, even better speeds

The 9100 PRO series also uses less power than before, thanks to an advanced 5nm controller. The 9100 PRO with Heatsink also offers an additional layer of thermal control, with less energy consumption for a cooler, longer-lasting drive. In fact, the 9100 PRO delivers up to 49% enhanced power efficiency compared to its predecessor, and packs performance into a low profile as slim as .35”.

“From AI-driven creators shaping the future to gamers pushing the limits, we saw a clear need for innovation to support users who need more forward-thinking memory technology as they push the bounds of what’s possible in their work,” said Jim Kiczek, Vice President of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “The 9100 PRO SSD establishes a new era of performance to help them achieve exactly that. With more storage, even better speeds, improved power efficiency and seamless reliability, the lineup empowers users to continue innovating without storage limitations.”

As the first Samsung NVMe SSD with up to 8TB of capacity, the 9100 PRO will let you access more storage than ever for all creative endeavors. Plus, Samsung Magician Software helps, the company says, “ensure your drive performs like new. It offers data protection, and provides timely notifications for firmware updates, so you always stay up to speed.”