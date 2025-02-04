A photographer started a petition to ask Samsung to reintroduce the Bluetooth S Pen for Galaxy S26 Ultra, as the recent S25 Ultra was downgraded, despite its extensive use of AI.

Photographers are angry and for good reasons. Samsung removed the Bluetooth function from the S Pen that is part of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, meaning it removed the always present “remote shutter” that could save a shoot if you left your other remote shutter at home. Many photographers using previous versions of the smartphone rely on the S Pen for controlling the device, and not just as a “remote shutter”, but also to control video playing or slideshows. Those who do conferences or presentations regularly also use the S Pen for power points, so the extent of those affected by the removal of the function is larger than Samsung imagined when it decided to make a strange design choice for what is the most “intelligent” – read AI – smartphone from the company.

While some users believe that the remote shutter is dispensable, as “it’s only used for selfies and you can just wave in front of the camera and it takes a picture”, photographers and videographers know better than that. The S Pen is ideal for shooting when you do not want to touch the camera, be it in a studio setup or outdoor photography, from architecture to landscape. I stopped carrying a remote control with me for smartphone photography when I acquired the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The S Pen also works with the Blackmagic Camera for Android app, meaning I can use it to better adjust controls on the screen – with the pen’s tip – and to remotely start and stop video capture.

Although I never used other functions of the S Pen, I do use it to write notes on my phone and, mostly, as a remote shutter. I’ve a friend photographer who also uses the S22 Ultra and has now decided to upgrade to the S25 Ultra… and I’ve yet to tell her the bad news: the S Pen in the new model no longer works to release the shutter remotely. For photographers it’s a downgrade that, according to comments online, will keep some away from this model.

Capture epic moments with a click of the S Pen…

One of the many comments in Samsung’s forum online says it all: “I actually canceled both my pre orders on the s25u and galaxy 7 watch when I heard the news of no Bluetooth in the s pen. It’s legit just a pos plastic stylus now. It used to actually serve a purpose, now it’s a gimmick. That’s the only reason to “upgrade” to the ultra? Lol and yes. The cameras seem to have been downgraded. My s24 is blazing fast, and I swear my s22 took slightly better, and brighter pics/vids. 🥺 12 megapixels for years. Lol”

Another user added that “I am incredibly disappointed but is oversight on Samsung’s part. We often used my phone for our team or group pictures for its Bluetooth photo shutter capabilities. This has been a huge disappointment”, joining the chorus of consumers angry with the company’s decision.

Reading Samsung’s marketing for the S24 Ultra reveals how the company’s position has shifted since the launch of the previous model. For the S24 Ultra the company wrote “Get ready to elevate your Galaxy S24 Ultra experience to a whole new level. Capture epic moments by controlling your camera shutter with a click of the S Pen and effortlessly navigate features using Air Command. Plus, say goodbye to charging hassles as your device conveniently powers up your S Pen, ensuring you’re always ready for whatever the day throws at you.” By contrast, on the S25 Ultra the company only says that “Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen” avoiding any reference to the missing features.

The solution is simple: don’t buy the S25 Ultra

The petition launched on Change.org by Jeff Springer, which has now more than 6.000 supporters – me included – asks Samsung to bring back the Bluetooth S Pen for the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch in 2026. Springer writes on the petition page that “I am one amongst many Samsung Galaxy users disappointed by the recent decision to remove Bluetooth capability from the S Pen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Personally, the ability to use the S Pen as a Remote Shutter for my camera enriched my entire Galaxy experience. For me, and for numerous others, this feature was not just a novelty – it was a functional, important tool that differentiated the Samsung Galaxy from other smartphones on the market.”

After the introduction of the new model during Samsung Unpacked, there was a glimmer of hope, as a post from Samsung Insights suggested the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen would be sold separately, but Samsung confirmed that was not going to happen. Apparently, there is no way to get the missing features back in the “intelligent” S25 Ultra, so now consumers are asking Samsung to bring it back for the new version, S26 Ultra.

The solution for now is simple: stay with the versions up to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and don’t buy the S25 Ultra. As one commenter in the Change.org petition page wrote: “It’s completely bullshit to remove Bluetooth functionality. I want to upgrade to the s25 but this one feature is a complete deal breaker. Whoever made this decision at Samsung should be fired for loss of sale revenue, and damaging the brand.”