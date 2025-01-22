Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25, confirming many of the expected features, including a new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor on the Ultra. But there were some surprises!

AI is everywhere in the new Galaxy S25 range from Samsung, but for filmmakers the key features are 10-bit HDR recording by default, Galaxy Log and an Audio Eraser to remove unwanted noise in videos.

The classic Galaxy Unpacked, announced as “The Next Big Leap in Mobile AI Experiences”, was the stage for Samsung’s announcement of its new products and projects, a space where the company briefly mentioned its cooperation with Google in the development of Android XR and the upcoming Samsung Moohan Android XR headset, which will only be revealed later in the year. And a glimpse of the upcoming Galaxy Edge…

The Galaxy Unpacked highlight, in terms of photography and video, was on the new models, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25, which all share the essential AI features promised by Samsung. The new family, Samsung claims, sets a new standard towards a true AI companion with the company’s most natural and context-aware mobile experiences ever created. For photographers and filmmakers the new models offer some features that might justify upgrading from older models.

Galaxy Log and Audio Eraser

The Galaxy S25 series delivers ultra-detailed shots from different ranges with high resolution sensors and ProVisual Engine, setting a new standard for mobile photography. The new 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide camera sensor, upgraded from the previous 12MP, present in the Galaxy S25 Ultra , aligns better with the other cameras included in the flagship model, which are similar to those in the S24 Ultra: 200MP f/1.7 main camera, a 50MP f/3.4 5x telephoto, and a 10MP f/2.4 3x midrange zoom. And a 12MP f/2.2 selfie camera upfront.

10-bit HDR recording is now applied as a default (it is an option on the S24 Ultra), offering four times richer color expression compared to 8-bit, according to Samsung. With an all One UI 7, built for AI (that will be used for some older Galaxy models) the Galaxy S25 can thus capture details in any lighting conditions. Plus, low-light videos have never been clearer than with Galaxy S25… when compared with the S24, says Samsung, promoting its AI ProVisual Engine. Based on its powerful processor, Galaxy S25 analyzes movement and time to reduce noise more effectively. This integration, the company claims, “allows detecting both moving and static objects with greater precision, ensuring sharper, cleaner footage.”

The new Samsung S25 Ultra also introduces a range of tools once limited to specialized software, making advanced editing available to everyone. Audio Eraser simplifies the removal of unwanted noise in videos. By isolating categories of sounds — including voices, music, wind, nature, crowd, and noise — you can control what to tone town or eliminate entirely.

There is a Galaxy S25 Edge coming

For a DSLR-like experience on mobile, Galaxy S25 introduces depth-of-field control with Virtual Aperture, integrated into the popular Expert RAW, which must be downloaded from Samsung’s online shop. Galaxy S25 also elevates cinematic creativity with Galaxy Log, enabling precise color grading options for more professional video production. The new Galaxy Log will not be available for older models, so you’ll need to buy a model from the Galaxy S25 Series and above to use the Log Video feature.

Portrait Studio has also been enhanced, allowing users to create personalized avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions. Filters is now updated with new, analog filters, delivering a film-like aesthetic for photos and videos.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can now be preordered and will start shipping on February 7. Prices start at $1,299.99 for the 256GB model with the 512GB at a regular price of $1,419.99… but the same price as the 256GB model if you preorder now. That’s a deal! Those who want to have 1TB will have to pay more, $1,419.99 on preorder or $1,659.99 after the promotion ends. The Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 start at $799.99 and $999.99, respectively.

Galaxy Unpacked ended with a reference to a Galaxy Edge model, not shown, but that is apparently the final name for the Galaxy Slim that will use Samsung’s new optical solution, ALoP. “Just when you think you’ve seen it all, show isn’t over. A combination of our most innovative technology, packed into a form that is sleek, powerful and unlike anything you’ve seen before. Introducing Galaxy S25 Edge”.