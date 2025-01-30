The updated Blackmagic Camera for Android 2.0 adds support for selected Android tablets including Xiaomi Pad 6 and Samsung Tab S9, as well as the new Samsung S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra phones.

The new version of the Blackmagic Camera for Android supports remotely controlling and monitoring multiple phones or tablets at the same time from a single device which is used as controller.

Blackmagic Camera unlocks the power of the Android phones and tablets by adding digital film camera controls and operating systems. Since the introduction of the app Blackmagic Design has continued updating it to correct bugs, adding new functions and expanding compatibility with more smartphones and newly launched models. This update, which brings the app to version 2.0 adds support for Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra phones and selected Android tablets including Xiaomi Pad 6 and Samsung Tab S9.

There is much more to this update, though, and one feature is a true “one smartphone to rule them all” that smartphone filmmakers will appreciate. If you need to position a smartphone in an area that’s hard to reach, by using Blackmagic Camera you can fully control that phone using remote camera control. In fact, the feature allows you to control multiple smartphones.

Blackmagic Design says that “by simply setting the phone or tablet to be the controller”, users “can change settings for all Blackmagic Cameras using the same WiFi network. Plus they can view each camera’s shots in a multi view! Customers can also start and stop recording on all cameras with a single press.”

It’s easy to capture an event with multiple roving cameras using nothing more than an Android phone or tablet! Customers can even instantly share the footage with editors anywhere in the world using Blackmagic Cloud, even as the cameras are still recording.

The list of new options does not stop there, and the update includes support for capturing up to 120 and 240 fps on supported Sony Xperia devices, plus adds support for Tilta Nucleus USB devices for lens control.

Still curious about the app? Here is what Blackmagic Design says about its potential and how it works with other products from the company:

The Blackmagic Camera media tab has all the controls to browse or scrub clips for quick review, search and sort and view the upload status of their media. Customers can also link to their DCIM folder and select clips to upload to the Blackmagic Cloud. Simply access media from Blackmagic Camera’s all clips folder by choosing the Media button to see the thumbnails for each clip that has been stored.

Customers can save their media to the my files folder on the phone, send it to Blackmagic Cloud Storage via Blackmagic Cloud or manually choose which clips to upload to a project library. Customers can even sync media from Blackmagic Camera directly into a DaVinci Resolve project so users are ready to edit and color grade.

Blackmagic Camera records an HD proxy in addition to the camera original media. The small proxy file can upload to Blackmagic Cloud in seconds, so media is available back at the studio in real time. The ability to transfer media directly into the DaVinci Resolve media bin as editors are working is revolutionary and has never before been possible. Any editor working anywhere in the world will get the shots. If customers have multiple cameras, then the new multi source feature in DaVinci Resolve’s Cut page will show each camera angle in a multi view. Blackmagic Cloud is a revolution in global post production workflows.

Multi-cam editing using the sync bin is the world’s fastest and most innovative way to select the perfect cutaway when doing multi camera shoots. Using the time of day timecode, customers can sync the clips shot on multiple phones at the same time. Just select the sync bin icon and DaVinci will find all clips that sync to the timeline and display them in a multi view.

Simply scroll up and down the timeline and customers will see all the clips that sync to the point in the timeline so they can pick the best cutaway. Then click the view with the mouse and then adjust the in and out points to select the perfect cutaway. Customers can use the source overwrite edit mode to add this selected clip to the timeline, perfectly synced to the clip below.

“Since we released Blackmagic Camera for iPad, customers have been asking for support on Android tablets,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Our engineers have been working hard to release not only support for Android tablets but also to continue adding more models of phones. It’s exciting to be able to add remote control and monitoring at the same time as adding support for Android tablets. The larger display on the tablet makes it perfect to monitor up to nine cameras in a multi view!”

Blackmagic Camera for Android 2.0 features

Supports controlling multiple phones with Blackmagic Camera.

Support for Samsung S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra phones.

Support for selected Android tablets including Xiaomi Pad 6 and Samsung Tab S9.

Support for Tilta Nucleus USB devices for lens control.

Ability to drag-select multiple media clips.

Support for German user interface.

Support for 120 and 240 fps on supported Sony Xperia devices.

General performance and stability improvements.

Blackmagic Camera App for Android 2.0 is available now as a free download from Google Play.