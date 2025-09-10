Blackmagic Design announces support for Apple ProRes RAW

Blackmagic Design today announced DaVinci Resolve 20.2 and Blackmagic Camera 9.8 public beta, which adds support for Apple ProRes RAW, including footage captured with the new iPhone 17 Pro, and ProRes RAW HQ file formats. In addition, future updates for Blackmagic Camera and Blackmagic Video Assist 12G will also add both ProRes RAW file formats. DaVinci Resolve 20.2 and Blackmagic Camera 9.8 public beta are available now, free of charge from the Blackmagic Design website.

DaVinci Resolve 20.2, Blackmagic Camera 9.8 public beta, and Blackmagic Video Assist 12G recording ProRes RAW will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design IBC Stand 7.C49.

“With the addition of ProRes RAW formats across our capture, playback, and professional editing software products, we are continuing our commitment to software updates for existing products,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K customers have always been able to record in compressed ProRes 422 formats, but now they will be able to record ProRes RAW and natively playback the files in DaVinci Resolve. We are extremely excited to be delivering yet another free update for our customers.”

About DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve is the world’s only solution that combines editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics, and audio post production all in one software tool. Its elegant, modern interface is fast to learn and easy for new users, yet powerful for professionals. DaVinci Resolve lets customers work faster and at a higher quality because they don’t have to learn multiple apps or switch software for different tasks. That means they can work with camera original quality images throughout the entire process. It’s like having their own post-production studio in a single app.

About Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera is better than a simple video camera because it has professional features, allowing customers to create the same “look” as Hollywood feature films. The combination of high dynamic range, great low light performance, and Blackmagic RAW gives you feature film images with precise skin tones and gorgeous organic colors. Customers get advanced features such as a large 5″ LCD for easy focus, SD card and CFast media, external USB-C media disk recording, and MFT lens mount, and more! DaVinci Resolve Studio is also included for editing, color correction, audio post, and VFX.

About Blackmagic Camera

Blackmagic Camera unlocks the power of an iPhone or iPad by adding Blackmagic’s digital film camera controls and image processing! Now, customers can create the same cinematic ‘look’ as Hollywood feature films. Customers get the same intuitive and user-friendly interface as Blackmagic Design’s award-winning cameras. It’s just like using a professional digital film camera! Customers can adjust settings such as frame rate, shutter angle, white balance and ISO all in a single tap. Or, record directly to Blackmagic Cloud in industry-standard files such as Apple ProRes RAW up to 4K! Blackmagic Cloud Storage lets customers collaborate on DaVinci Resolve projects with editors anywhere in the world, all at the same time.

About Video Assist

Blackmagic Video Assist is a portable monitor, a professional recorder, a portable scope and a fantastic camera viewfinder solution! Customers can also add better quality record codecs and a larger monitor to any SDI or HDMI camera! The design features 4 built in scopes, enhanced focus assist features, a tally indicator and built in 3D LUTs. The 3G models support formats up to 1080p60 and the 12G HDR models up to 2160p60. The 12G HDR models have a brighter touchscreen for shooting HDR digital film and for outdoor shooting in sunlight. Plus the 12G HDR models support Blackmagic RAW recording from supported cameras.

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve 20.2 and Blackmagic Camera 9.8 public beta are available now free of charge from the Blackmagic Design website.