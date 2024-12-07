Available for iOS and Android, the Blackmagic Camera app that transforms smartphones into film cameras has a new version for iOS. Android users will have to wait a little longer, but their update is coming too.

Announced in September last year, Blackmagic Camera for iOS has now reached version 2.1.1, with improved colorspace tagging when using LUTs and many other performance and stability improvements.

Blackmagic Design announced – on X, sharing their news behind a wall! – that there is a new update to Blackmagic Camera for iOS. Version 2.1.1 of the app introduces, according to the company, “improved colorspace tagging when using LUTs, better locking of white balance and shutter angle in recording mode, as well as more consistent representation of shutter slider, focus peaking and zebra overlay values.”

Blackmagic Camera, which is free, unlocks the power of your phone by adding Blackmagic’s digital film camera controls and image processing! Here is what the company says about the app:

“Now you can create the same cinematic ‘look’ as Hollywood feature films. You get the same intuitive and user friendly interface as Blackmagic Design’s award winning cameras. It’s just like using a professional digital film camera! You can adjust settings such as frame rate, shutter angle, white balance and ISO all in a single tap. Or record directly to Blackmagic Cloud in industry standard files up to 8K! Recording to Blackmagic Cloud Storage lets you collaborate on DaVinci Resolve projects with editors anywhere in the world, all at the same time!”

Here are all the new features of Blackmagic Camera for iOS 2.1.1, which was updated December 6th and can now be downloaded from the Apple Store:

Addressed an issue with colorspace tagging when recording with LUT enabled.

Addressed white balance being editable when locked for recording.

Addressed an issue with shutter lock when recording in off speed frame rates.

Addressed shutter slider value not matching shutter measurement type in settings.

Addressed inconsistent focus peaking and zebra overlay status when using Camera Control.

General performance and stability improvements.

The Android version of the app is still on 1.5.1, which was updated November 20, with a fix to initialization issues on Redmi Note 13. Previously, version 1.5 introduced the following changes:

Support for Live Sync to DaVinci Resolve using Blackmagic Cloud.

Support for Tilta Nucleus II wireless remote lens control.

Added Italian translation.

Support for Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro.

Support for Redmi Note 13 series.

Fixed green screen issues with Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 14T models.

General performance and stability improvements.

Blackmagic Design has yet to update the Android app to version 2, but it is coming, although it does take some more time to be released. After all, the Android version was only available in June 2024, while the iOS version was released in September 2023.

The Blackmagic Camera app is available as a free download from the Apple Store and Google Play.