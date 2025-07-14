If you do a lot of photo or video editing on the go, then the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 may be the ideal smartphone for you, thanks to its 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display.

Featuring the first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series, the new Galaxy Z Fold7 also puts a pro-grade creative studio in users’ pockets, with AI-powered tools optimized for its large display.

The new foldable smartphone from Samsung may not be the winner in terms of thickness, size or features when compared to models from other brands, but if you’re a Samsung user it may be your next smartphone… especially if you’re one of those users who want the everyday portability and intuitive feel of a traditional smartphone, combined with the enhanced power and flexibility of a larger, unfolded display — all in one device.

At just 215 grams, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra and it is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded. It features a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display, and a wider screen with a new 21:9 aspect ratio. When unfolded, Galaxy Z Fold7 becomes more than just a smartphone. It transforms into another device entirely, revealing an expansive screen that expands your workspace for editing, multitasking, and immersive viewing — and for getting more out of Galaxy AI.

The main display on Galaxy Z Fold7 is 11% larger than the previous generation, providing even more screen real estate for content editing and multitasking across multiple apps. The 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display offers ultra-rich contrast, true blacks, and vibrant detail that make everything pop — from movies to tabs open for multitasking. With Vision Booster and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, the Galaxy Z Fold7 stays brilliantly visible even in direct sunlight, according to Samsung.

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

“The Galaxy Z Fold7 combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form. It gives people the ultra experience they want — powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one.”

With a restructured hinge and foldable display, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is engineered for everyday durability and built to last longer. From repeated folding to being tossed in a bag, it’s engineered for everyday durability and built to last longer, designed to move with users, confidently. With its ultra-thin and light design and wider cover display it also delivers a seamless on-the-go experience that makes typing and browsing effortless when it is folded.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold7 features the latest powerful processor used in Galaxy devices. It’s uniquely customized and makes on-device AI processing tasks — like real-time language translation and Generative Edit — faster and more seamless. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy delivers a performance boost of 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU compared to the previous generation. This power fuels Galaxy Z Fold7’s ability to process more AI experiences on-device. Or simply allowing for faster editing of your photos and videos, even without AI…

200MP wide-angle camera

Featuring the first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series, the new model captures 4x more detail, producing images that are 44% brighter, says Samsung. While the 200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide) is impressive, Samsung has opted for more humble solutions for the other cameras, with a 10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto) and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), besides a double “selfie” camera with only 10MP.

The smartphone also includes Samsung’s next generation ProVisual Engine, that processes images faster, enabling every photo and video to be more crisp, vibrant, and full of detail, as well as Night Video, intelligent motion detection that now separates moving subjects from still backgrounds to reduce noises. There is also 10-bit HDR, that provides more color depth. The result is videos with richer color, deeper contrast, and more lifelike detail — no matter the time of day.

Samsung says that the Galaxy Z Fold7 puts “a pro-grade creative studio in users’ pockets, with AI-powered tools optimized for its large display. Capture stunning photos and videos and then edit with ease. From cleaning up clutter in product shots to removing background noise from café recordings, studio-quality enhancements can be done in a few easy steps. The intuitive and intelligent features on Galaxy Z Fold7 make it effortless to transform photos and videos into pro-level content, with no extra tools required.”

A screen for production… but S-Pen is missing

Shots look flawless with Photo Assist, Samsung continues, “which moves, erases, or enlarges objects, and adjusts angles, and fills in backgrounds with AI-powered precision. Users can capture vibrant expressions using pet profile with Portrait Studio or clean up photos using Galaxy’s enhanced Generative Edit. The ability to seamlessly remove distractions and fill in backgrounds has made Generative Edit a fan favorite, and now it’s even smarter. It offers proactive suggestions with the new Suggest Erases, which automatically detects passersby with the tap of a button.”

There is also Side-by-Side Editing and Show Original, that enables real-time comparison of original images and edited versions on the large screen, making it easier to decide what you want to modify and what you want to keep. Audio Eraser has also been upgraded to be more intelligent and convenient. There’s a new toggle in Gallery and it now detects and removes unwanted noise — like wind or traffic — from video recordings with a simple tap.

Now, for the bad news: despite offering you a larger screen for your editing work, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 drops the S-Pen that was first introduced in the Note and is compatible with the Fold series until the Fold6. That’s a decision, Samsung claims, that reflects their marketing research, showing that most people do not use the S-Pen. That’s the same reason they gave to drop the Bluetooth connected S-pen on the S25 Ultra…

Now, while many people may not use the S-pen, those who use it… use it a lot, and don’t understand how a $2000 phone can have that feature removed, especially when it has a large screen that invites its use for production. The S-Pen is a differentiator when it comes to Samsung smartphones flagship, so removing it makes them less competitive, according to some. While the discussion continues, we share here a couple of videos and a text that show different reasons why the S-pen matters.