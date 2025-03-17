At the 2025 Game Developers Conference (GDC) JALI Research is set to break the mold, with the presentation of Anim Revolution, the result of collaboration of industry creatives and technology developers.

Anim Revolution booth at GDC 2025 is set to be a vibrant hub showcasing the latest in animation technology, cutting-edge tools and workflows that break free from linear production.

A leader in powerful automated lip sync and facial animation software solutions, JALI Research will introduce at 2025 Game Developers Conference Anim Revolution—a collaborative initiative that brings together trailblazing creatives redefining traditional content production. Current partner companies include best-in-class production service providers Immersive Enterprise Labs (IEL) and House of Moves, along with software technologies from JALI, Ozone Story Tech, and mGear. The partnership also includes tablet displays from Xencelabs, with support from leading hardware and motion capture companies: Vicon and Lenovo.

Launched at Siggraph 2024 in Denver, the Anim Revolution began as a simple solution among friendly companies to defray the costs of trade show exhibiting. This creative partnership has evolved from a strong sense of community to showcase innovative production pipelines that result in prototyping and problem-solving to quickly deliver original assets for use in cinematic productions and interactive experiences.

During the 2025 GDC event, taking place March 17-21, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Anim Revolution partners will showcase, through live, interactive demos, cutting-edge tools and workflows that break free from linear production. By embracing an iterative approach, these innovations, from concept design and 3D modeling to rigging, facial animation, and digital drawing, enable creators to scale content faster, more efficiently, and at lower costs, developing rich IP ecosystems across multiple media platforms.

“The Anim Revolution model allows us to demonstrate how complementary technologies can work together seamlessly, and develop working prototypes and deployable proofs-of-concept, initiatives that are often shelved or de-prioritized due to lack of discretionary or R&D budget,” said Sarah Watling, Co-Founder and CEO, JALI Research.“The unified pooling of resources allows us to expand our collective market reach in a highly volatile and rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape, particularly within the games industry. A win-win.”

Here is more information about what GDC 2025 attendees can see from Anim Revolution:

Around the Anim Revolution Booth

GDC attendees are invited to visit the Anim Revolution booth (#S341), a vibrant hub showcasing the latest in animation technology, creative workflows, and production. At the conference, attendees can look forward to dynamic mainstage presentations featuring representatives from each partner company interacting with original character assets from two projects: Outpost and Fate or Fortune: Whims of Destiny, led by House of Moves and IEL, respectively. With contributions from the Anim Revolution collective, these character animation shorts spotlight each partner’s expertise and role in an evolving creative production workflow, delivering a visually spectacular and immersive experience.

Visitors are encouraged to explore partner demo stations around the booth, where a variety of solutions will be showcased on Xencelabs display tablets. These demonstrations will feature original intellectual properties, artwork, and software, illustrating how seamlessly integrated animation technologies enhance game production from concept design to final execution.

Notable Booth Highlights and Schedule :

Live presentations from some of the biggest names in animation will take place at the Anim Revolution booth at GDC 2025 as follows:

Wednesday, March 19, and Thursday, March 20, at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Friday, March 21, at 11:00 AM

A complete lineup of partner presentations is available on the Anim Revolution website, where they will also be accessible on-demand after the conference.

Mark Andrews Live Presentation–Thursday, March 20–11:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Mark Andrews, Academy Award-winning filmmaker, animator, and storyboard artist best known for directing Pixar’s Brave and Netflix’s Super Giant Robot Brothers, will preview Fate or Fortune: Whims of Destiny, a groundbreaking unscripted animated show, featuring original IP from IEL. In his presentation, Andrews will break down the animation workflow and explore the collaborative efforts of the Anim Revolution partners.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Anim Revolution action at GDC,” remarks Andrews. “Game enthusiasts can stop by and see me directing live and get a close look at some amazing new tools that will revolutionize the industry.”

Happy Hour at the Anim Revolution booth—Wednesday, March 19, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

GDC attendees are invited to an exclusive Anim Revolution Happy Hour event. This is a ‘don’t miss’ opportunity to unwind and engage with a vibrant community of visionary storytellers.

Pioneering Partnerships Redefine the Future of Game Animation

The Anim Revolution collaborations at GDC showcase each pioneering partner’s dedication to optimizing animation pipelines by combining cutting-edge hardware, innovative software, and expert production teams, all driving the future of game animation technology and production.

Anim Revolution partners elevating game animation production to new heights include:

JALI Research JALI Research develops automated lip sync and facial animation software that empowers digital storytellers to easily craft naturally, richly expressive characters and avatars.

Immersive Enterprise Laboratories are visionary storytellers and producers, leveraging proprietary real-time, iterative workflows to create breathtaking content that rivals traditional media, reducing cost and production time while maximizing ROI, all while seamlessly expanding into dynamic transmedia worlds that captivate audiences like never before.

mGear

As the developer of the mGear Framework, we help animation and game studios build and manage high-quality character rigs at scale, optimizing production for efficiency and creativity.

Xencelabs

Xencelabs specializes in providing best-in-class digital drawing solutions for creative professionals that help them expand their creativity and increase their productivity.

Ozone Story Tech

Ozone Story Tech technology delivers feature film quality 3D characters anywhere, in real-time.

House of Moves is a powerhouse animation studio with deep expertise in film, game, and VR production.

Lenovo

Lenovo is a global technology powerhouse, harnessing innovation to provide top-tier machines that enable animation artists to render in near real-time.

Vicon

Vicon is an award-winning, leading provider of tailored motion capture systems for the life sciences, media and entertainment, location-based virtual reality, and engineering industries.

Anim Booth Location and Expo Hours and Presentation Schedule

Anim Revolution Booth

Experience the innovative workflow of the Anim Revolution partners in action at GDC, Booth #S341.

GDC 2025 Expo Hours :