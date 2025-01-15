Besides new cases and solutions for the iPhone 16, ShiftCam has now announced a new accessory that is a must if you shoot outside: the Ultra Anti-Glare Screen Protector.

Available for iPhone 15 and 16, the Ultra Anti-Glare Screen Protector ensures clear, reflection-free visuals you need for captivating mobile photography and videography.

Perfect for on-the-go content creators who require exceptional visual quality on their mobile screens­­, the new Ultra Anti-Glare Screen Protector from ShiftCam ensures crystal-clear visibility under the bright sun. No need for extra protection for your iPhone when shooting under bright conditions, the protector, as ShiftCam claims, let’s you “See Beyond the Glare” for better control of your work, be it stills or video.

The company says that with the protector users get “true-to-life colors” on the screen of their smartphones and are able to “capture and view your photos as they’re meant to be seen”, as the Ultra Anti-Glare Screen Protector was designed to minimize reflections and preserve realistic brightness, ensuring every color pops with stunning accuracy.

Available for iPhone 15, 15 Pro, 15 ProMax and the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max the Ultra Anti-Glare Screen Protector comes in a package with installation tools for easy, precise, and bubble-free application. Here are the key features of the new protector from ShiftCam:

Strong and durable

Ultra anti-glare performance

Ultra anti-reflective performance

Effective protection against scratches and cracks

Aluminosilicate glass material

9H pencil hardness rating

33mm thickness

The ShiftCam Ultra Anti-Glare Screen Protector has a suggested price of $34.99.