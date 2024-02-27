Designed with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in mind, the CFexpress B and SD Recording Modules from KONDOR BLUE rely on the advantage created by the introduction of the USB-C connection by Apple.

The introduction of USB-C as the standard charging and connectivity port for the iPhone 15 Pro brings numerous advantages to professional users. The new product from KONDOR BLUE is a good example!

Engineered and designed by Angelbird and KONDOR BLUE in collaboration, the Recording Module for MagSafe IPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max allows for external recording in up to 4k 60 fps on CFexpress Type B Media, but users can also opt for the SD Recording Module if they prefer. One thing is clear: the iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max have opened up a new world for content creators at every level with the unleashing of USB-C ProRes recording.

Unlike its predecessor, the Lightning port, USB-C offers faster data transfer speeds and supports higher power delivery (up to 100W), enabling users to quickly backup and transfer large files effortlessly. Furthermore, with bi-directional capabilities, the USB-C connector allows users to charge their iPhone while also connecting it to external devices such as monitors or projectors without the need for additional cables or adapters.

Moreover, since USB-C is an industry-standard port found in most modern laptops and devices, professionals can enjoy seamless compatibility and interoperability across platforms without requiring multiple chargers or cables when traveling or working in diverse environments. Overall, the introduction of USB-C greatly enhances the productivity and convenience for professional users of the iPhone 15 Pro.

A solution for filmmakers

Aware that there was an opportunity to create a solution for filmmakers using the new connection, Angelbird and KONDOR BLUE engineered and designed the CFexpress B and SD Recording Modules, as both companies believe in the importance of developing quality products that serve creator’s core needs.

These Recording Modules are compatible with MagSafe and can be directly connected to the iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max or with a MagSafe compatible case. The SD Module requires cards that are at least 220 MB/s or faster to fully support the iPhone resolution and frame rates. The magnet connection is strong and the rubber pads provide additional friction to keep the module in place while avoiding any damage to the iPhone’s glass back. The module can also be mounted via ¼”-20 on the back and has male/female ARRI style 3mm anti-twist options.

The CFexpress B and SD Recording Modules were designed with the iPhone in mind, but these little modules are not limited to just iPhone usage. They can also be used with any USB-C recording capable camera. The module also doubles as the card reader when offloading your footage. For rigging, the Cold Shoe ARRI Mount Adapter makes for a solid and simple way to attach the module to your camera.

Backed by a solid 3-year warranty

Recording media is the final step in the acquisition funnel so the new products are backed by a solid 3-year warranty and world-class customer support.

Here are some product highlights:

External recording in up to 4k 60 fps on CFexpress Type B Media

For use with the iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max

USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×2 up to 20 Gb/s (works with most phone cases); SD Recording Module up to 10 Gb/s

Recessed connection port ensures stable, uninterrupted data transfer

USB Bus-Powered no additional power source required

Endures extreme temperatures and shock

3-Year Limited Warranty

¼”-20 Mount with male/female options for ARRI standard 3mm anti-twist pins

Magnetic array compatible with MagSafe for quick connection

5” USB-C 3.2 Right Angle to Straight angle cable included

The SD Module requires cards that can sustain write speeds of 220 MB/s or faster to fully support the iPhone resolution and frame rates.

The CFexpress B and SD Recording Modules, available in black and grey, have a price of $99.99 USD. Find more about the new products at KONDOR BLUE website.