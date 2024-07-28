Shiftcam is back on crowdfunding platforms with its latest offer, a complete SnapSeries, announced as an ecosystem designed to enhance your creative potential and unlock new possibilities.

Built around a Pro version of Shiftcam’s SnapGrip, the new series includes a Snap Studio Light and a Snap Stand Max for a complete portable studio for smartphone photographers and videographers.

Launching soon on Indiegogo, the new crowdfunding campaign from Shiftcam follows seven successful projects that translated into a series of products, from tripods (TravelPod) to bags (WorkFlow Sling) or the popular SnapGrip, a magnetic snap-on mobile battery grip, built for MagSafe and compatible with all mobile devices.

ShiftCam is also the name behind the ProGrip, the accessory that turns your phone into a pro-level camera that’s always with you, and the first product developed by the company, after it was founded, in 2017. The ProGrip is my go-to solution when using my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. I continue to use the Shoulderpod G2 when I need to attach lights or a microphone, and I also reach for it when I want a solid support that works on tripods as well, but the ProGrip, with its wireless charging battery and ergonomic design, is ideal for shooting handheld and I’ve it attached to my smartphone/camera all the time.

Now Shiftcam takes the Pro from its ProGrip and adds it to the SnapGrip, which has a new version… the SnapGrip Pro. It looks like the original version, but it’s better, Shiftcam claims. It’s the world’s first magnetic mobile battery grip powered by Qi2 magnetic wireless charging technology, able to deliver 15W of power to iPhones, and is introduced as the new standard for convenience and reliability – designed for the modern creator.

A ring light redesigned

Shiftcam says that the Snap Grip Pro is built with 58% more battery, 79% higher efficiency and 2x charge delivered. The new grip is the center piece of a new SnapSeries announced as “the ultimate portable studio for smartphones”, which includes a light, and a stand.

The Snap Studio Light is a redesign of the popular ring light. Shiftcam opted for a rectangular shape that is 38% smaller than a conventional ring light, for better portability. With an output of 440-600 Lumens and temperature control between 2500K-6000K, the Snap Studio Light is a lighting solution for vloggers, photographers, or anyone who needs powerful illumination in a convenient, compact form.

The SnapSeries also includes a stand, Shiftcam’s Snap Stand Max, introduced as “the crew member that fits in your bag”, a portable stand that is only 28cm collapsed and extends to 180cm. Built with 200° tilt head and removable Bluetooth remote, the stand/tripod is the perfect travel companion to elevate your content to new heights.

There is also a selfie stick

The series also includes the Snap Stand Selfie, a selfie stick re-designed that is empowered by the SnapGrip magnetic system bringing more versatility and endless possibilities. From a compact 17cm, extending to 75cm, the selfie stick features a 200° tilt head and removable Bluetooth remote and is also a stand.

The new series will be first available through the Indiegogo campaign, which is about to be start, and Shiftcam hopes to ship the products early September. With the addition of the new products, the whole Snap family just got bigger.