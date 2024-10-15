Adobe

Tool Tip Tuesday: On a big screen? Turn off “Solo Mode” for stacked panels like Lumetri

Tool Tip Tuesday: On a big screen? Turn off "Solo Mode" for stacked panels like Lumetri 7

TL;DR On a larger screen? Turn off “Solo Mode”

Profile Picture
Jeff Greenberg
October 15, 2024
Comment

Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition. Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Tool Tip Tuesday: On a big screen? Turn off "Solo Mode" for stacked panels like Lumetri 8

 

Whether it’s Essential Sound, Essential Graphics, or Lumetri, Adobe has stacked multiple panels in the same frame by default. That way, you stay where you’re working—perfect for laptop screens.

My big irritation? I want to have multiple tools open.

Tool Tip Tuesday: On a big screen? Turn off "Solo Mode" for stacked panels like Lumetri 9

 

Basic Correction and Color Wheels. Nearly everything when I’m working with people speaking – Dialog, Loudness, Repair, Clarity, EQ, and Vocal Enhancer

Most of the time, I’m working on a 4K screen. I know many editors who work with some of their screens mounted vertically for the extra real estate.

All we need to do is throw one switch underneath the Panel Menu.

Tool Tip Tuesday: On a big screen? Turn off "Solo Mode" for stacked panels like Lumetri 10

With Solo turned off, we can work with multiple panels simultaneously – making us more efficient and able to access multiple tools simultaneously.

Essential sound opening and

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

You Might Also Like