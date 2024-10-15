Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition. Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Whether it’s Essential Sound, Essential Graphics, or Lumetri, Adobe has stacked multiple panels in the same frame by default. That way, you stay where you’re working—perfect for laptop screens.

My big irritation? I want to have multiple tools open.

Basic Correction and Color Wheels. Nearly everything when I’m working with people speaking – Dialog, Loudness, Repair, Clarity, EQ, and Vocal Enhancer

Most of the time, I’m working on a 4K screen. I know many editors who work with some of their screens mounted vertically for the extra real estate.

All we need to do is throw one switch underneath the Panel Menu.

With Solo turned off, we can work with multiple panels simultaneously – making us more efficient and able to access multiple tools simultaneously.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.