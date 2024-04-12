Launched in June 2023 by brothers Michael and Peter Cioni, who left their jobs at Adobe and Netflix to create the new company, Strada debuts AI-Powered workflow automation at NAB 2024.

The entire Strada team will be at NAB to demonstrate, for the first time, its AI-powered workflow technology platform, claiming “no other tool or technology on the market does what Strada can do.”

The startup launched by brothers Michael and Peter Cioni only 10 months ago will showcase its brand new AI-powered workflow tech for the first time ever at NAB 2024, in a dedicated showcase at the Atlas Lens Co. booth in Central Hall (C5539). Michael Cioni, who left Adobe after selling Frame.io to the company, will present a session on AI’s impact on the media and entertainment industry.

Strada aims to open the road (pun intended) for a better use of AI, with the launch of the world’s first AI-enabled platform purpose-built for content creators. Strada is designed to reinvent workflow, giving time back to creative professionals so that they can focus on telling great stories. To join the Strada beta, sign up for the app. Early access will commence in the coming months. The Strada Beta Launch Recap, one month ago, gave everybody a glimpse into how Strada will revolutionize post-production workflows.

First look at the future of workflow automation

The entire Strada team, including founders Michael and Peter Cioni, will be on-site to provide attendees with a live demo of the AI-powered workflow technology platform and allow them to test out Strada’s capabilities firsthand. This will be the first time audiences will have an up-close look at the technology.

“The post-production community has been facing many of the same problems for decades–problems I myself am all too familiar with as a creator and advisor to other creative professionals. So we set out to build a solution,” states Michael Cioni, co-founder and CEO of Strada. “No other tool or technology on the market does what Strada can do. It automates tedious and repetitive tasks, improves search, increases delivery speeds, and saves time and money, all of which allow creators in any market segment to significantly up-level the quality of their content. We’re so excited to give NAB attendees the first look at the future of workflow automation.”

Visitors to Strada’s NAB showcase will have the chance to test out features, including:

Transfer : Out of the box, Strada connects Dropbox, Google Drive and Frame.io, allowing users to access and modify their media within a single GUI, as well as transfer between these destinations. More integrations to come.

: Out of the box, Strada connects Dropbox, Google Drive and Frame.io, allowing users to access and modify their media within a single GUI, as well as transfer between these destinations. More integrations to come. Transcode : Export metadata-rich files for editing and distribution via an intuitive interface.

: Export metadata-rich files for editing and distribution via an intuitive interface. Transcribe/Translate : Automatically create searchable captions in more than 100 languages.

: Automatically create searchable captions in more than 100 languages. Tag/Analyze: Automatically tag objects, people, locations, and emotions for advanced search and filtering.

Another side of AI : Utility AI

In addition to providing real-time demonstrations during Strada’s NAB showcase, Michael will be presenting in two different sessions for NAB’s Create Zone programming: a solo session, “How is Generative AI and Utility AI Impacting Entertainment Media Today?” taking place on Tuesday, April 16th at 10am PT, and an Ask Me Anything panel, “AI Post-Production Workflow Experts Tell All,” where he’ll be joined by industry peers for an interactive discussion around how AI impacts each of their respective fields, on Sunday, April 14th at 10:30am PT.

Ask Me Anything: AI Post-Production Workflow Experts Tell All

Sunday, April 14th at 10:30 AM PT, SU4087 Create Zone Theater

This panel of industry experts offers a wide array of experience on how AI and machine learning (ML) are changing the landscape of content creation and covers numerous AI perspectives including engineering, production, post-production, and AI workflow. This influential group also includes content creators representing fiction and nonfiction use cases for AI and ML technologies.

Moderated by Michael Cioni, this Ask Me Anything panel will feature:

Pinar Seyhan Demirdag, Co-Founder & CEO, Cuerbic

Paul Trillo, Director, Trillo Films Inc

Dado Valentic, CEO, Colourlab AI

Austin Case, Director of Engineering, Strada

How is Generative AI and Utility AI Impacting Entertainment Media Today?

Tuesday, April 16th at 10:00 AM PT, SU4087 Create Zone Theater

With Generative AI dominating the headlines and stirring up controversy over job elimination, applicability, and digital rights management, there’s another side of AI that may prove to be the unsung hero: utility AI. Utility AI is a different form of fine-tuned models that have the potential to unlock a new world of automation and acceleration that were previously impossible. Understanding how utility AI is changing the workflow landscape can position businesses and creatives alike to eliminate mundane tasks and free up more resources to create. Michael Cioni will present this NAB town hall in the NAB Create Zone Theater.

A tool to solve many problems for creative people

Reflecting on the past ten months since starting Strada in June 2023, Michael shares, “What an incredible difference 10 months can make: we went from an idea to a product on display at one of the world’s largest trade shows, and I am so excited to share Strada with the creative community. I truly feel what we’ve built is solving so many problems for so many creative people around the world.”

Strada is backed by filmmakers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (“Rabbit Hole,” “This Is Us,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love”), Jason Fotter, co-founder and former CTO of FuseFX, the principals of Ataboy Studios, as well as well an investment group behind Donut Media, Endcrawl and Goldieblox. Panavision president and CEO Kim Snyder sits on the Strada Advisory Board.