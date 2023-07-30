Inspired by my recent Review: Shure MV7 dynamic hybrid studio microphone – near, far and beyond, Beaker Films of Fairfield, Connecticut, US has developed and deployed a first batch of 10 kits to capture remote conversations from different locations worldwide. Beaker Films is frequently contracted to record remote interviews or testimonials from medical professionals. For this project, Beaker Films’ clients wanted consistent, high quality audio and video, but with 3 additional challenges: they preferred to have no visible microphone in the shot, they needed a teleprompter function and the whole kit needed to be as simple as possible for non-technical guests.
After discovering the Far mode of the Shure MV7 microphone in my recent review and hearing the results, Jeff Taylor of Beaker Films decided to create remote kits where the mounted Shure MV7 would be one of the key components. The main design criteria for the project was to make the kit as simple as possible to both assemble and operate.
The kits also include an iPad Mini with cellular data and high-quality matte screen protector, a mount for the iPad, a battery-powered light with variable color temperature and a wired, yet nearly invisible, in-ear device for IFB. This is for each participant to hear the others while avoiding the use of the optional echo cancellation feature, and for sidetone (for the person to hear her/his own voice, latency-free, for quality control). For the current round of productions, Beaker Films is using Riverside.FM due to its ability to record large numbers of participants (as well as many connected producers, who are not recorded). However, Jeff Taylor says that he is also considering the use of Ecamm Live Pro (together with its powerful Interview feature) for upcoming productions. Both Riverside.FM and Ecamm Live Pro can now provide proper 48 kHz audio.
In order to ship each kit to the participants, Beaker Films also designed and implemented a Pelican case with custom foam.
Image Credits
All images in this article were extracted from a training video produced by Beaker Films and are used by permission. That video was shot prior to applying the matte screen protectors to the iPad Mini devices.
More information
For more information, contact Beaker Films at BeakerFilms.com.
FTC disclosure
Beaker Films has contracted Allan Tépper via TecnoTur LLC for consulting services. However, Beaker Films is not paying for this article, nor is any of the other organizations mentioned. Some manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units, including Shure. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.
