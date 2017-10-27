If you happen to be in Cupertino at the Final Cut Pro X Creative Summit then you were the first to see the brand new Final Cut Pro X 10.4. I wasn’t there so I learned about it via Twitter. If you’re surprised by this you are not alone. While this isn’t the first time Apple has shown a new version of FCPX before it ships it’s the first time that Apple has showed an unreleased version of FCPX publicly while allowing people to take pictures and … gasp … tweet about it.

Bad news: No new version of Final Cut Pro X

Good news: #fcpxcreativesummit attendees are allowed to post info about next version — Alex Gollner (@Alex4D) October 27, 2017

And so via the magic of Twitter and the wonder that is the internet we can all have a look at what’s to come in this new version of FCPX that is supposed to ship this year. Thanks to all those tweeting from the event and thanks to WordPress for making it easy to embed them.

What new features do we get?

IMHO the biggest and most surprising feature will be the new, more advanced color tools.

TOTALLY STOKED!!! Color wheels and so much more!!!#FCPX 10.4 “Later this year.” pic.twitter.com/CLipJFez19 — Chris Fenwick (@chrisfenwick) October 27, 2017

Those are some proper looking color wheels right there. A welcome addition to those of us who always found ourselves stumbling around the Color Board. I’ll have to admit I’m quite surprised that Apple has made this addition to FCPX. I thought they were all in on the Color Board … which isn’t gone.

Colour board still exists, extra controls in addition. You set a preference to which colour control appears first #fcpx — Peter Wiggins (@PeterWiggins) October 27, 2017

Is this an admission from Apple that the Color Board just couldn’t cut it? Some might see it that way but I see it more of Apple’s continued work listening to customers and polishing FCPX into a very usable tool, which it has been for quite some time. I do wonder about the internal meetings where these new color tools were finally approved. And it looks to be more than just color wheels.

Those are HUE vs HUE, HUE vs SAT, HUE vs LUMA and LUMA vs SAT curves built right in (Are you seeing this Adobe Premiere Pro?). I love that we can set a preference for which control appears first as that was a great frustration with the Color Board since Exposure wasn’t the default control when going to it. The downside … it looks like Color Finale and Chromatic have been sherlocked.

VR tools are the other big part of this update and one that is expected after Apple hired Tim Dashwood who developed 360 VR tools for FCPX. VR video is a big buzz right now so this is something Apple had to do given what seems to be Adobe Premiere Pro’s lock on that market right now. VR is being cut in FCPX as we saw the other day with a post here on PVC but with built in VR tools there’s bound to be more.

Apple gave a sneak peek of #VR video features in next versions of Motion 5 and Final Cut Pro X at 1 Infinite Loop today pic.twitter.com/vAtZeeuY4o — Alex Gollner (@Alex4D) October 28, 2017

I’ve never seen the Dashwood VR tools in action but I am familiar with the Mettle Skybox tools that Adobe bought and added to Premiere Pro and those are some good tools so it’ll have to keep pace with what Mettle has done. The Dashwood tools are held in very high regard so I’m guessing they’ll be comparable.

The #VR video features include all the features in the Dashwood plugins. https://t.co/XqFPw3vZV2 — Alex Gollner (@Alex4D) October 27, 2017

#vr video in the next version of Final Cut Pro X #fcpx at Apple today pic.twitter.com/mTeXee1CXm — Alex Gollner (@Alex4D) October 27, 2017

And a good list of other little things thanks to Marc Bach.

The release will be pretty image driven (360, color). You can select previous/next clip with CMD+arrows so you can jump to the next clip — Marc Bach (@marcplanb) October 28, 2017

Audio plugins now match Logic plugins, not old Logic 9 stuff. — Marc Bach (@marcplanb) October 28, 2017

You can now add any camera LUT in the inspector settings, not just the built in. No plugin required. — Marc Bach (@marcplanb) October 28, 2017

RGB curves are not fixed to just RGB. Change the Red curve to any color by using the eye dropper on the image or using the color selector. — Marc Bach (@marcplanb) October 28, 2017

I don’t use 360 but the demo looks pretty smooth and it played a 4K timeline in real time with headset on a 5K iMac. — Marc Bach (@marcplanb) October 28, 2017

HDR support is pretty solid with PQ (HDR10) and HLG formats and conversion tools that you don’t need to be an engineer to understand. — Marc Bach (@marcplanb) October 28, 2017

HDR will be big, a lot of people will have soon an HDR screen in their pocket. But you need an HDR screen to create content and MacOS is RGB — Marc Bach (@marcplanb) October 28, 2017

Meaning that we can’t have HDR UI or apps driven in the OS. The output has to go to a dedicated display. — Marc Bach (@marcplanb) October 28, 2017

You can double click a corrrction plugin in the Inspector and it takes you to straight to its controls in the Color Inspector — Marc Bach (@marcplanb) October 28, 2017

There’s a specific Orange to Saturation curve for skin tones, but it can be changed to any other color. — Marc Bach (@marcplanb) October 28, 2017

There’s eye droppers for every curve to select on the viewer so mark points are made in the curves to color correct that color or luma area. — Marc Bach (@marcplanb) October 28, 2017

What features did we not get?

I don’t think the focus of this FCPX 10.4 sneak peek was to focus on what features Apple didn’t add but since the internet allow for two was communication a lot of people we asking the Summit attendees what else don’t we get in 10.4. Myself included.

No dupe detection #fcpx — Peter Wiggins (@PeterWiggins) October 27, 2017

Not that we’ve seen — Richard Taylor (@RichardTaylorTV) October 28, 2017

No extra audio features #fcpx — Peter Wiggins (@PeterWiggins) October 27, 2017

No tracking of any kind mentioned https://t.co/DEyH5fqjEn — Alex Gollner (@Alex4D) October 27, 2017

No mention of these things. Demoed: #VR, much better colour, #HDR.

Mentioned – direct import of iOS for iMovie timelines https://t.co/ficcBEVDC8 — Alex Gollner (@Alex4D) October 27, 2017

And the iMac Pro!

If you look closely at some of the pictures from these tweets you’ll see an iMac Pro running the demos. This is going to be a nice machine and it looks like they’ve got them up and running with plenty of power.

Apple demoed the next iMacPro playing 8K R3D full debayer with speed changes and color effects playing in real time without rendering.#FCPX — Marc Bach (@marcplanb) October 28, 2017

Hands on with the coming up iMac Pro at @Apple Campus. Amazing what can be done with that beauty. 4K, 8K, you name it. Can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/TFGMkT2JnE — Softron (@SoftronMedia) October 27, 2017

That’s how they keep it cool. pic.twitter.com/CeAAv4e5bD — Marc Bach (@marcplanb) October 27, 2017

Got to touch an iMac Pro, edit 360 with a Vive, and play with native wheels and curves. #FCPX #fcpxcreativesummit pic.twitter.com/M5Yr44fO8S — Kyle Lowe (@kylelowe) October 28, 2017

That’s what’s going on at the Final Cut Pro X Creative Summit. And that’s what we know about FCPX 10.4. FCP.CO has a bit more info on this preview and a bullet point list of some of these new features including “Role based forward/back clip selection (i.e. it can ignore titles).” That might be one of the bigger features right there as it’s a further expanding of Roles functionality which has so much potential but seems underutilized at this point. While we don’t know when this new version will ship word is that it will be out by the end of the year.

Thanks to all those who are at the Summit, tweeting away and answering questions!

