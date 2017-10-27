Final Cut Pro 10.4 announced and demoed at the FCPX Creative Summit

New VR features and proper color grading tools highlight the new features

By Scott Simmons October 27, 2017 Post Production

If you happen to be in Cupertino at the Final Cut Pro X Creative Summit then you were the first to see the brand new Final Cut Pro X 10.4. I wasn’t there so I learned about it via Twitter. If you’re surprised by this you are not alone. While this isn’t the first time Apple has shown a new version of FCPX before it ships it’s the first time that Apple has showed an unreleased version of FCPX publicly while allowing people to take pictures and … gasp … tweet about it.

And so via the magic of Twitter and the wonder that is the internet we can all have a look at what’s to come in this new version of FCPX that is supposed to ship this year. Thanks to all those tweeting from the event and thanks to WordPress for making it easy to embed them.

What new features do we get?

IMHO the biggest and most surprising feature will be the new, more advanced color tools.

Those are some proper looking color wheels right there. A welcome addition to those of us who always found ourselves stumbling around the Color Board. I’ll have to admit I’m quite surprised that Apple has made this addition to FCPX. I thought they were all in on the Color Board … which isn’t gone.

Is this an admission from Apple that the Color Board just couldn’t cut it? Some might see it that way but I see it more of Apple’s continued work listening to customers and polishing FCPX into a very usable tool, which it has been for quite some time. I do wonder about the internal meetings where these new color tools were finally approved. And it looks to be more than just color wheels.

Those are HUE vs HUE, HUE vs SAT, HUE vs LUMA and LUMA vs SAT curves built right in (Are you seeing this Adobe Premiere Pro?). I love that we can set a preference for which control appears first as that was a great frustration with the Color Board since Exposure wasn’t the default control when going to it. The downside … it looks like Color Finale and Chromatic have been sherlocked.

VR tools are the other big part of this update and one that is expected after Apple hired Tim Dashwood who developed 360 VR tools for FCPX. VR video is a big buzz right now so this is something Apple had to do given what seems to be Adobe Premiere Pro’s lock on that market right now. VR is being cut in FCPX as we saw the other day with a post here on PVC but with built in VR tools there’s bound to be more.

I’ve never seen the Dashwood VR tools in action but I am familiar with the Mettle Skybox tools that Adobe bought and added to Premiere Pro and those are some good tools so it’ll have to keep pace with what Mettle has done. The Dashwood tools are held in very high regard so I’m guessing they’ll be comparable.

And a good list of other little things thanks to Marc Bach.

 

What features did we not get?

I don’t think the focus of this FCPX 10.4 sneak peek was to focus on what features Apple didn’t add but since the internet allow for two was communication a lot of people we asking the Summit attendees what else don’t we get in 10.4. Myself included.

And the iMac Pro!

If you look closely at some of the pictures from these tweets you’ll see an iMac Pro running the demos. This is going to be a nice machine and it looks like they’ve got them up and running with plenty of power.

That’s what’s going on at the Final Cut Pro X Creative Summit. And that’s what we know about FCPX 10.4. FCP.CO has a bit more info on this preview and a bullet point list of some of these new features including “Role based forward/back clip selection (i.e. it can ignore titles).” That might be one of the bigger features right there as it’s a further expanding of Roles functionality which has so much potential but seems underutilized at this point. While we don’t know when this new version will ship word is that it will be out by the end of the year.

Thanks to all those who are at the Summit, tweeting away and answering questions!

 

 

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Review: RØDE Broadcaster, the voice microphone that challenges conventional wisdom

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

You Might Also Like

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – BCC 11’s Advanced Avid Workflow
Post Production

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – BCC 11’s Advanced Avid Workflow

In this Let’s Edit with Media Composer tutorial, Kevin P McAuliffe talks about BCC...
Why FCP X? – 360° POV 
Post Production

Why FCP X? – 360° POV 

VR, AR, XR, MR, 360. Last year, I sat through a discussion on these...
REVIEW – BCC 11 for Media Composer
Post Production

REVIEW – BCC 11 for Media Composer

There are some certainties in the industry we work on, and one of them...
Hands-on with Premiere and Photoshop Elements 2018
Post Production

Hands-on with Premiere and Photoshop Elements 2018

Released in time for Christmas, Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018 & Premiere Elements 2018 arrive...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails