Well, we’re back! That’s right, the Let’s Edit with Media Composer tutorial series is back after a hiatus, and we’re jumping right back in at the beginning, as much has changed in Media Composer in the last few years. If you’re new to Media Composer, this tutorial series will help get you started in the right direction to learn Avid’s Media Composer software from the ground up. We’ll cover all the basics, right up to the advanced features in Media Composer.

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Lesson 1 – Before You Edit

In our first lesson, we’re going to discuss things that you need to consider, and understand, before you start editing. Media Composer is not like other NLE’s. For example, we start out talking about Plug-Ins, but not in the way you might think. Media Composer can edit all kinds of different footage from RED to BRAW to ProRes. The only issue is that you’ll need to install a plug-in to get rolling. I know that sounds a bit odd, but it’s similar to how you have to download and install BlackMagic RAW before you start working with BRAW footage. The same concept applies with other types of footage as well.

The next thing that’s important to consider, when creating your new project in Media Composer is, where will it live in your system’s hierarchy? Do you want it to only be accessible by you? By all the users on your system? Or, do you want it in a location that you can just “Grab and Go”, and take it with you on the road?

Finally, we discuss Media Composer’s best, and sometimes confusing feature for new editors, and that is the media hierarchy that Media Composer uses when transcoding or consolidating media. Even though you can just link to footage and edit with it, it’s not recommended, and has never been an ideal workflow. Converting your media to “Avid Friendly” media is always the best way to go, and we’ll discuss how Media Composer manages media, and where you should store it!

Don’t forget to like, subscribe and share the tutorial, if you found it helpful! As always, if you have questions or comment about the tutorial, you can send them to me at [email protected] ! Enjoy!