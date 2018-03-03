All the #28daysofQuickTips 2018 in one place

Browse them at your leisure, be learning all the time

By Scott Simmons March 03, 2018 Post Production

28 Days Filmtools banner

February was a busy month as the Editblog posted a QuickTip a day for the entire month. Some were Adobe Premiere Pro, some Final Cut Pro X, others Avid Media Composer … even a few DaVinci Resolve tips and various other things. Feel free to browser #28daysofQuickTips from 2009, 2011 and 2015 as well but some of those might be outdated. Here they are by category in alphabetical order by NLE:

Adobe Premiere Pro

Day 1 #28daysofquicktips 2018 – Premiere’s Info window for total durations

Day 2 #28daysofquicktips 2018 – Mark IN for Match Frame in Premiere

Day 3 #28daysofquicktips 2018 – Track patching with the keyboard in Premiere Pro

Day 16 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – 3 reader Adobe Premiere Pro QuickTips

Day 17 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – See original clip names in Premiere Pro timeline

Day 18 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Free up some screen real estate in Adobe Premiere Pro

Day 22 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Group and Ungroup in Adobe Premiere Pro

Day 28 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Show Channel Volume in the Adobe Premiere Pro Clip Mixer

Apple Final Cut Pro X

Day 7 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Apply and Toggle audio fades in Final Cut Pro X

Day 8 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Temporarily enable a tool in Final Cut Pro X

Day 9 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Quickly connect a title in Final Cut Pro X

Day 10 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Using Final Cut Pro X as the ultimate sound effects and music browser

Day 15 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Reader Final Cut Pro X QuickTips

Day 27 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Audition Adjustment Layers as Effect Collections in Final Cut Pro X

Avid Media Composer

Day 4 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Move Up Move Down in Media Composer

Day 5 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Mute Clips in the Media Composer timeline

Day 6 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – The Usage tab in Avid Media Composer

Day 19 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Map audio waveforms and keyframes in Avid Media Composer

Day 20 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – an extra 12db in the Avid Media Composer timeline

Day 24 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Reveal File in Avid Media Composer

Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve and color grading

Day 14 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Pick Black and White Point in DaVinci Resolve

Day 21 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Use DaVinci Resolve free to test your XMLs and conforms

Day 25 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – A Bunch of Colorist Tips

Day 26 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Round-tripping just a few shots from Resolve

Other stuff

Day 11 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – The perfect Path Finder panel placement

Day 12 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Your library might have access to Lynda.com

Day 13 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Reversing Sunset to make Sunrise

Day 23 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Drag in media for a quick import into your NLE

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

The film look: what is it, and why are there two of them?

Profile Picture
Scott Simmons
PVC Staff
Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn't really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production…

You Might Also Like

Creating the Pleasantville Look in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Creating the Pleasantville Look in Final Cut Pro X

This week on MacBreak Studio, I show Ripple Training’s Steve Martin how to create...
Day 28 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Show Channel Volume in the Adobe Premiere Pro Clip Mixer
Post Production

Day 28 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Show Channel Volume in the Adobe Premiere Pro Clip Mixer

Today’s QuickTip is one of those I can’t believe I’ve never discovered that QuickTips....
Day 27 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Audition Adjustment Layers as Effect Collections in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Day 27 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Audition Adjustment Layers as Effect Collections in Final Cut Pro X

Years ago before the release of Final Cut Pro X but after the first announcement...
Day 26 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Round-tripping just a few shots from Resolve
Post Production

Day 26 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Round-tripping just a few shots from Resolve

I wanted to be sure and have at least a couple of DaVinci Resolve...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of