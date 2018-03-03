February was a busy month as the Editblog posted a QuickTip a day for the entire month. Some were Adobe Premiere Pro, some Final Cut Pro X, others Avid Media Composer … even a few DaVinci Resolve tips and various other things. Feel free to browser #28daysofQuickTips from 2009, 2011 and 2015 as well but some of those might be outdated. Here they are by category in alphabetical order by NLE:
Adobe Premiere Pro
Day 1 #28daysofquicktips 2018 – Premiere’s Info window for total durations
Day 2 #28daysofquicktips 2018 – Mark IN for Match Frame in Premiere
Day 3 #28daysofquicktips 2018 – Track patching with the keyboard in Premiere Pro
Day 16 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – 3 reader Adobe Premiere Pro QuickTips
Day 17 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – See original clip names in Premiere Pro timeline
Day 18 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Free up some screen real estate in Adobe Premiere Pro
Day 22 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Group and Ungroup in Adobe Premiere Pro
Day 28 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Show Channel Volume in the Adobe Premiere Pro Clip Mixer
Apple Final Cut Pro X
Day 7 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Apply and Toggle audio fades in Final Cut Pro X
Day 8 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Temporarily enable a tool in Final Cut Pro X
Day 9 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Quickly connect a title in Final Cut Pro X
Day 10 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Using Final Cut Pro X as the ultimate sound effects and music browser
Day 15 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Reader Final Cut Pro X QuickTips
Day 27 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Audition Adjustment Layers as Effect Collections in Final Cut Pro X
Avid Media Composer
Day 4 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Move Up Move Down in Media Composer
Day 5 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Mute Clips in the Media Composer timeline
Day 6 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – The Usage tab in Avid Media Composer
Day 19 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Map audio waveforms and keyframes in Avid Media Composer
Day 20 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – an extra 12db in the Avid Media Composer timeline
Day 24 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Reveal File in Avid Media Composer
Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve and color grading
Day 14 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Pick Black and White Point in DaVinci Resolve
Day 21 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Use DaVinci Resolve free to test your XMLs and conforms
Day 26 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Round-tripping just a few shots from Resolve
Other stuff
Day 11 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – The perfect Path Finder panel placement
Day 12 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Your library might have access to Lynda.com
Day 13 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Reversing Sunset to make Sunrise
Day 23 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Drag in media for a quick import into your NLE