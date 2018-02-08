Day 8 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Temporarily enable a tool in Final Cut Pro X

How to make a fast NLE even faster

By Scott Simmons February 08, 2018 Post Production

28 Days Filmtools banner

This is a simple little thing that makes the already fast Final Cut Pro X even faster: if you hold down the keyboard shortcut for a tool, FCPX temporarily turns that tool on until you let go.

Final Cut Pro X tools

In a tools based NLE like Final Cut Pro X you do spend a lot of time switching between tools so the keyboard shortcuts for those tools are paramount to fast editing. If you click and drag on the tool pop-up menu each time you want to change tools you are wasting a ton of time. Plus, the keyboard shortcuts for those tools are right there.

Some of those tools you often only engage for a short period of time, like a quick change to Trim for a rolling trim or a Range Selection for a fast audio duck. If you press the keyboard shortcut and continue to hold it down while you perform the operation then when you release the keyboard button it does back to the last tool you had selected.

Final Cut Pro X tools temporary

I do wish this was a little change that Adobe Premiere Pro would implement. I really like it.

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Day 7 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Apply and Toggle audio fades in Final Cut Pro X

FilmConvert announces camera profile for the Panasonic Lumix GH5s

Profile Picture

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

You Might Also Like

Day 7 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Apply and Toggle audio fades in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Day 7 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Apply and Toggle audio fades in Final Cut Pro X

I’m still quite perplexed that nearly 7 years after its release Final Cut Pro X...
Day 6 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – The Usage tab in Avid Media Composer
Post Production

Day 6 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – The Usage tab in Avid Media Composer

Many Avid Media Composer editors rarely travel to their Project panel beyond opening bins and...
Day 5 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Mute Clips in the Media Composer timeline
Post Production

Day 5 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Mute Clips in the Media Composer timeline

Following along with yesterday’s QuickTip to move clips up and down in the Avid Media...
Day 4 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Move Up Move Down in Media Composer
Post Production

Day 4 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Move Up Move Down in Media Composer

Premiere Pro (and okay maybe Final Cut Pro 7 Classic editors if there are any...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar