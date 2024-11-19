Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Recently we published an Adobe Premiere Pro tip about Adobe’s music editing tool called Hacking Remix. Today we look at another tools that lets you “remix” a Remix.

Most editors probably use Remix by grabbing the Remix tool in the toolbar and just extending or shortening their music right in the timeline. But if you’ve ever noticed, the Essential Sound panel will open when you use Remix and there is a pane for Duration.

Under there, the “Method” will be Remix. There exists two sliders: Segments and Variations. Adjusting those will remix the Remix and perhaps give you different music edits that might better fit the flow and beats of an edit. I find this a good way to experiment with the music. It’s especially useful to remix the Remix with waveforms turned on in the timeline as you can get an idea of where music peaks and valleys might fall.

Remixing a Remix with these sliders doesn’t always offer much adjustment. It often depends on the length of the song and musical movements within the song itself, so your mileage may vary. Often I let Remix make an attempt at the music edit and then I hack that Remix and finish up the music editing myself.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.