Now and then, I see some YouTubers use the term “Premiere hack” when they’re literally just describing some little-known shortcut or newly learned editing technique. And I hate it when I hear it. But this tip might be considered a hack, and I’ll say this upfront:

I don’t think this is officially sanctioned by Adobe, so use at your own risk.

That said, I do use this little hack technique a good bit and I haven’t had any issues with it other than one bit of weirdness I’ll point out at the end.

Let’s say you’ve used Remix, and no matter how you tweak the Segments and Variations in the Essential Sound panel, you can’t get it right. When this happens, I like to music edit the Remix myself. With this little trick, you can access just what the Remix AI has done.

First, enable Premiere Pro AI music editing magic, known as Remix and have it edit a music track.

Second, Match Frame the Remix from the timeline into the Source monitor and go under the Source wrench menu and choose Open Sequence in Timeline.

Third, behold the Remix edit right there before your eyes.

What I like to do is then copy and paste the edited remix into my timeline against the actual Remix clip. You don’t have to do this but I prefer to see them side-by-side as I finesse and edit the music even more.

Now, you don’t have to do the Match Frame and Source monitor wrench dance. You can just use the Reveal Nested Sequence keyboard shortcut and that’ll get you there faster.

What’s that weirdness I was talking about? When you copy and paste the remixed edit back into your sequence, these clips don’t have audio-level rubber bands for audio-level keyframing. They also don’t respond to changes in the Audio Clip Mixer. But they do allow changing of the Audio Gain. I’m not sure why this would be the case and that’s what leads me to think that Adobe might not officially support this. So then, how do you mix music in this remixed Remix case? Use track mixing on this single music track.

