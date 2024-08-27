Adobe Insights

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Hacking Remix (or revealing the hidden Remix nest)

TL;DR See how Remix remixes those tunes

Scott Simmons
August 27, 2024
Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Now and then, I see some YouTubers use the term “Premiere hack” when they’re literally just describing some little-known shortcut or newly learned editing technique. And I hate it when I hear it. But this tip might be considered a hack, and I’ll say this upfront:

I don’t think this is officially sanctioned by Adobe, so use at your own risk.

That said, I do use this little hack technique a good bit and I haven’t had any issues with it other than one bit of weirdness I’ll point out at the end.

Let’s say you’ve used Remix, and no matter how you tweak the Segments and Variations in the Essential Sound panel, you can’t get it right. When this happens, I like to music edit the Remix myself. With this little trick, you can access just what the Remix AI has done.

First, enable Premiere Pro AI music editing magic, known as Remix and have it edit a music track.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Hacking Remix (or revealing the hidden Remix nest) 5
The telltale signs of a Remix in Audio 4 are those squiggly lines in the music track.

Second, Match Frame the Remix from the timeline into the Source monitor and go under the Source wrench menu and choose Open Sequence in Timeline.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Hacking Remix (or revealing the hidden Remix nest) 6
Ahh, yes, there are lots of really useful things under any Premiere Pro wrench menu.

Third, behold the Remix edit right there before your eyes.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Hacking Remix (or revealing the hidden Remix nest) 7
Yep, Remix is just doing some really good music editing.

What I like to do is then copy and paste the edited remix into my timeline against the actual Remix clip. You don’t have to do this but I prefer to see them side-by-side as I finesse and edit the music even more.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Hacking Remix (or revealing the hidden Remix nest) 8
You can see I did a good bit more editing to the Remix once I brought that Remix edit back into the timeline. It’s a remixed Remix.

Now, you don’t have to do the Match Frame and Source monitor wrench dance. You can just use the Reveal Nested Sequence keyboard shortcut and that’ll get you there faster.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Hacking Remix (or revealing the hidden Remix nest) 9
You do know this shortcut, don’t you?

What’s that weirdness I was talking about? When you copy and paste the remixed edit back into your sequence, these clips don’t have audio-level rubber bands for audio-level keyframing. They also don’t respond to changes in the Audio Clip Mixer. But they do allow changing of the Audio Gain. I’m not sure why this would be the case and that’s what leads me to think that Adobe might not officially support this. So then, how do you mix music in this remixed Remix case? Use track mixing on this single music track.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Hacking Remix (or revealing the hidden Remix nest) 10
I hate track-based audio mixing but in this case, it’s about the only way to go. Enable Track Keyframes and mix away. 

 

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

 

