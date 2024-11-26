Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Markers are very useful in Adobe Premiere Pro. Extended Markers are even more useful as the marker can have a span of time in both a source clip and a timeline.

Hit M on your keyboard to add a marker (or map the keyboard shortcut somewhere else if you please) and then hit it again and the Marker dialog box opens.

From there you can type in a Duration (or drag over the Duration field) for an extended marker of any color you choose. You can also enter a marker Name and/or Comments. The name and comment data is really useful and you can view that data without opening the Marker dialog box back up by just hovering your mouse over the Marker.

That marker data pop-up goes away, for some reason, after a couple of seconds but if you keep slowly hovering your mouse over the marker, the data pop-up will stay there. I love these marker data pop-ups and it’s something I dreamed of years ago. It’s been in Premiere for quite awhile.

But an even faster way to make an extended duration Marker is to OPTION+drag a Marker to the right as Premiere will extend that marker as you OPTION+drag on it.

You have to drag to the right as an OPTION+drag to the left doesn’t work as that just splits the marker, in anticipation of you dragging to the right to extend it! In the future I would love to see the ability to make an Extended Marker from a marked IN to OUT point.

Markers are useful for both logging source footage as well as makes notes in a timeline. Happy markering!

This series is courtesy of Adobe.