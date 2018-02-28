Day 28 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Show Channel Volume in the Adobe Premiere Pro Clip Mixer

I’ve seen it there in the Clip Mixer but I’ve never thought to turn it on

By Scott Simmons February 28, 2018 Post Production

Today’s QuickTip is one of those I can’t believe I’ve never discovered that QuickTips. Whenever I learn something from these QuickTips I consider my time well spent.

This little feature was sent over by Andy Mees after a colleague of his pointed this tip out after seeing the reader QuickTip earlier this month on modifying audio channels. Here’s the tip:

There is a mixer available for the stereo tracks hidden in the stereo track itself – in the Audio Clip Mixer if you right click in a stereo track’s meters, you get the option for Show Channel Volume.

Adobe Premiere Pro channel volume

If you check Show Channel Volume, you get two faders in the meter that you can adjust the left/right output from the stereo track.

Adobe Premiere Pro show channel volume mixers

I never knew this option was there to separately change the audio channels of an audio clip with the Clip Mixer. It’s not something that I would do very often, in fact I can only think of needed to do this a couple of times in my whole career. Then I used the Effect Controls > Channel Volume as that was the only place I knew where you could change the level of the individual channels.

Adobe Premiere Pro channel volume via effect controls

A couple of things I noticed while playing around with this new found Channel Volume via Clip Mixer control:

  • Channel Volume is pre-mixer Volume so if you turn the channels all the way down and crank up the Volume slider/rubber band you won’t hear anything
  • The Write Keyframes button in the Clip Mixer doesn’t affect keyframe automation writing on the individual channels, you have to go to the Effect Controls to keyframe the individual channel automation
  • A 5.1 audio clip will give you 6 individual faders when Show Channel Volume is checked so this works on more than just stereo clips
  • By default Show Channel Volume is off but when enabled it stays on until you turn it off as it isn’t clip based

Adobe Premiere Pro channel volume working

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


Scott Simmons
