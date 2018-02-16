Day 16 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – 3 reader Adobe Premiere Pro QuickTips

These three tips take us all about Premiere Pro

By Scott Simmons February 16, 2018 Post Production

Today we have three reader QuickTips for Adobe Premiere Pro that take us from the relatively new Library panel to the Effects panel to the Modify menu. Thanks to the PPro-using readers for sending in these tips! And here we go

Working with assests in the Library panel from Patrick Boyd

Adobe Premiere Pro Library rename

Did you know that you can copy, move, and rename assets in your Adobe Libraries?

Adobe Premiere Pro Library copy to

Just right click on one or multiple assets and the three functions can be seen.
Adobe Premiere Pro Find Similar
Editor’s Note: I don’t use Adobe Libraries very often but I know a few editors working in agencies where they have to distribute elements between print, outdoor and video advertising campaigns that swear by them. I think the Library has somewhat limited functionality in Premiere Pro compared to Photoshop so maybe Adobe will continue to update it in the future.

Modify Audio Channels in PPro from Steve Tarlton

One trick I use all the time in Adobe Premiere is Modify Audio Channels.

Adobe Premiere Pro modify audio channelsSo much of the time we are recording multichannel audio either into an external recorder or our camera. Most times that audio comes into Adobe Premiere with one audio source in the left channel and one in the right. I’ve seen people duplicate their audio in the timeline and then use the Fill Left and Fill Right audio effects to get mono audio from those files, but of course one of those audio clips won’t be connected to the video. In order to make those both mono channels, I’ll select my clips in the project window, Right Click and select Modify and then Audio Channels.

Adobe Premiere Pro modify window

In the Audio Channels window, I’ll change the Clip Channel Format from Stereo to Mono. The I’ll change the Number of Audio Clips from 1 to 2. Usually that’s all you need to do. Once you click OK and then drag your footage to your timeline, you have a clip with dual mono audio.

Editor’s Note: If you have the default PPro keyboard shortcut setup you can just hit SHIFT+G and get direct access to the Modify Clip > Audio Channels. 

Highlight the Effects panel’s Find Box from Taran Van Hemert

Editor’s Note: This last QuickTip comes from Taran Van Hemert who once did an epic 4 hour Premiere Pro editing video. Yep, 4 hours. Thankfully that one is broken down into sections. Well Taran really likes to make videos as he recorded and posted a quick 13:42 screencast video for his tip. Take it away Taran:

Highlight the Effects panel’s Find Box – with 1 keypress. All you have to do is combine two other Premiere keyboard shortcuts into one macro:

Application > window > Effects
select Find Box
It can easily be done with AutoHotkey, or with any built-in keyboard macro software.
Also, I made a video showing exactly how to do it:

If you already know how to make macros, you’ll know what to do within the first 2 minutes. Otherwise, you can keep watching for the complete explanation.
I also talk about how the macro can be easily expanded, so that you can also instantly have stuff written in to the Find Box.

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


Fujifilm X-H1: a serious camera for video

8ball, a "holographic" audio experience for cinematic VR

Profile Picture
Scott Simmons
PVC Staff

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

