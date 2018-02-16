Today we have three reader QuickTips for Adobe Premiere Pro that take us from the relatively new Library panel to the Effects panel to the Modify menu. Thanks to the PPro-using readers for sending in these tips! And here we go…

Working with assests in the Library panel from Patrick Boyd

Did you know that you can copy, move, and rename assets in your Adobe Libraries?

Just right click on one or multiple assets and the three functions can be seen.

Editor’s Note: I don’t use Adobe Libraries very often but I know a few editors working in agencies where they have to distribute elements between print, outdoor and video advertising campaigns that swear by them. I think the Library has somewhat limited functionality in Premiere Pro compared to Photoshop so maybe Adobe will continue to update it in the future.

Modify Audio Channels in PPro from Steve Tarlton

One trick I use all the time in Adobe Premiere is Modify Audio Channels.

So much of the time we are recording multichannel audio either into an external recorder or our camera. Most times that audio comes into Adobe Premiere with one audio source in the left channel and one in the right. I’ve seen people duplicate their audio in the timeline and then use the Fill Left and Fill Right audio effects to get mono audio from those files, but of course one of those audio clips won’t be connected to the video. In order to make those both mono channels, I’ll select my clips in the project window, Right Click and select Modify and then Audio Channels.

In the Audio Channels window, I’ll change the Clip Channel Format from Stereo to Mono. The I’ll change the Number of Audio Clips from 1 to 2. Usually that’s all you need to do. Once you click OK and then drag your footage to your timeline, you have a clip with dual mono audio.

Editor’s Note: If you have the default PPro keyboard shortcut setup you can just hit SHIFT+G and get direct access to the Modify Clip > Audio Channels.

Highlight the Effects panel’s Find Box from Taran Van Hemert

Editor’s Note: This last QuickTip comes from Taran Van Hemert who once did an epic 4 hour Premiere Pro editing video. Yep, 4 hours. Thankfully that one is broken down into sections. Well Taran really likes to make videos as he recorded and posted a quick 13:42 screencast video for his tip. Take it away Taran:

Highlight the Effects panel’s Find Box – with 1 keypress. All you have to do is combine two other Premiere keyboard shortcuts into one macro:

Application > window > Effects

select Find Box

It can easily be done with AutoHotkey, or with any built-in keyboard macro software.

Also, I made a video showing exactly how to do it:

If you already know how to make macros, you’ll know what to do within the first 2 minutes. Otherwise, you can keep watching for the complete explanation.

I also talk about how the macro can be easily expanded, so that you can also instantly have stuff written in to the Find Box.

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.

Was This Post Helpful: