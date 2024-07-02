Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

There’s an often overlooked feature in the Adobe Premiere Pro timeline called Group / Ungroup. This command does just what you might think it would do: it allows an editor to group together any number of clips for one-click selection.

Using the Group function is simple. First, select all the clips you want to Group.

Then right-click and choose Group. Those clips are now all grouped together.

Once clips are grouped together, they can be selected and moved with one click. You can also do things like apply a single effect to multiple clips at once by dragging an effect from the Effects panel onto a group of clips.

An important point to note is that clips that have been Group in the Premiere Pro timeline respect the state of the Linked Selection toggle in the timeline.

If you turn Linked Selection off, you can select clips individually. Holding down the OPTION key will also temporarily override clips that have been grouped together.

A couple of notes on Group / Ungroup:

You can assign a keyboard shortcut by searching for Group in the Keyboard Editor.

In many cases, it’s better than nesting, as Group leaves the clips intact in the timeline so an editor can see exactly what they have in the group of clips.

You can group any clips in the timeline, both audio and video.

There’s no visual indicator of what has been grouped together.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.