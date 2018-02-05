Day 5 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Mute Clips in the Media Composer timeline

Enabling and disabling clips, another longtime requested feature has arrived for Avid

By Scott Simmons February 05, 2018 Post Production

Following along with yesterday’s QuickTip to move clips up and down in the Avid Media Composer timeline, here’s another recently added option that has long been requested and long been available in other non-linear editing applications: Mute Clips and Unmute Clips. Other NLEs might call this Enable/Disable on clips in the timeline.

Select a clip or clips via Segment mode, then mute away.

Avid calls it muting but we aren’t talking muting audio here (it does turn the clip’s audio off for playback) but rather turning the clips off but leaving them in the timeline so they don’t show or play but the clip stays in the timeline, grayed out and the clip text in italics. Muted clip also show as black upon export. Yes you could always put a zero percent opacity effect on a video clip or turn an audio clip all the way down to achieve the same result but this is so much easier.

 

A couple of things worth noting that makes this great new feature, while great, less that perfect when compared to other NLEs. First, you have to map the Mute Clips and Unmute Clips to different keys to accomplish this via keystrokes so you can’t quickly toggle clips on and off or select more than one and change their muted-state with one keystroke. That defeats part of the joy of this command but it’s better than nothing. It’s also worth noting that after you select the clip and Mute, the clip is no longer selected with Segment mode to Unmute. You have to manually select it again. So no quick A/B-ing on and off. But again, it’s better than not having it at all.

Mute Clips / Unmute Clips isn’t on the Command Palette so you have to do a ‘Menu to Button’ Reassignment with the Command Palette and your keyboard mapping to get this to keystrokes. Which I highly recommend. Mine is mapped to ‘ and shift ‘.

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


Day 4 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Move Up Move Down in Media Composer

Everything you need to know about REDCODE RAW

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

