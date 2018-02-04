Day 4 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Move Up Move Down in Media Composer

By Scott Simmons February 04, 2018 Post Production

Premiere Pro (and okay maybe Final Cut Pro 7 Classic editors if there are any really still out there) editors coming over to Avid Media Composer, you’ll love this shortcut. Longtime Avid editors… this is reason alone to upgrade.

With one keystroke Avid editors can now move a clip or clips up and down from one track to another without a click and drag of the mouse. No more holding down a modifier so it’ll snap, no more watching frame indicators to make sure you didn’t accidentally move a clip to the left or right. It’s finally easy!

I mapped mine to Shift Up/Down arrows. Careful as Media Composer will overwrite clips that may be in the way as you move up or down. No clip collisions, only over-writtens.

It’s a beautiful thing to see in action.

Cue the naysayers … “If you have a tidy and organized timeline you don’t NEED a shortcut like this.”

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


ART OF THE CUT with Oscar nominee Tatiana Riegel, ACE

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

