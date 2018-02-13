Day 13 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Reversing Sunset to make Sunrise

or vise versa, something I have never thought about in this reader QuickTip

By Scott Simmons February 13, 2018 Post Production

#28daysofQuickTips 2018 Filmtools banner

This is the first of our reader QuickTips which comes to us courtesy of Clark Morris, Senior Editor of 30 Second Street. I have to honestly say that I have never thought of the left to right, right to left direction of a sunrise or sunset when I have quickly hit the reverse button in my NLE to turn that sunrise to a sunset, or vice versa. But I’ll take Clark’s word for it and heed this advice the next time. Take it away Clark!

Reversing Sunset to make Sunrise (or vice versa)

Have you ever had a timelapse sunset and need it to be a sunrise (or vice versa)?  DON’T just reverse it!  I know from personal experience that people DO take notice of this when it’s wrong.  (A common mistake seen often in reality shows.)

When using a timelapse sunset (for example), sun ball moves from left to right.

real sunset

If you want to make the sunSET appear as a sunRISE, impulse is to just reverse the shot.  But now sun ball is moving right to left (and the Earth is now spinning incorrectly).

fake sunrise

You need to also FLIP the reversed shot to make it move left to right again.

flipped fake sunrise

I won’t claim to know how this works in the Southern Hemisphere, but rule of thumb – sun ball needs to move in same direction as the original, or you are messing with the Earth’s rotation.

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize including a hard drive? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


Profile Picture

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

